Campaign Celebrates Small Wins, Like Healthy Snacking

PASADENA, Calif.—Survey data suggests that 88% of people believe daily wins have an impact on a families’ well-being and sense of accomplishment, according to Nature’s Bakery. To celebrate small victories, like choosing healthy snacks and sips, the company has launched the Baked for the Win campaign in partnership with Bachelorette alums Catherine and Sean Lowe.

“As a wife and mother, making sure my children, husband, and now new puppy, Gus, feel recognized for their daily accomplishments—getting my sons to school on time, enjoying a quiet morning cup of coffee with my husband or potty training wins with Gus—is an important part of my day,” said Catherine Lowe, in a press release. “After the last couple of years, I don’t want to take even the smallest things for granted. I love that the Nature’s Bakery Baked for the Win campaign champions that mindset of gratitude, while fueling my family during our day and taking the guesswork out of snack time—a win for them and me.”

The campaign is in line with the company’s mission to provide healthier snacks that don’t slack on flavor and make you feel good. Nature’s Bakery CMO Vilma Livas said, “With the hustle of daily life, it can be easy to overlook the moments that bring smiles to our faces. We want to appreciate those wins and encourage real conversations that the little victories matter; they lift us up and balance out the other areas of stress in our lives. The survey results revealed additional ways Nature’s Bakery, as a delicious, better-for-you snack, can help make these everyday moments even better. As the Proud Sponsor of Life’s Little Wins, our goal is to empower people’s feel-good moments, which begin with the meaningful connections that occur when we celebrate each other.”

Consumers are encouraged to share their #LittleBigWins and have a chance to win prizes like snacks, swag, and cash. To kick off the campaign, Nature’s Bakery is hosting six weeks of giveaways. To share a little win, enter at naturesbakery.com/littlebigwins.