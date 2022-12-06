GIG To Host Virtual Talk on Gluten Testing & Food Safety

The webinar, “Is there Gluten in That Food? The Ins and Outs of Testing,” will be held on December 8 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Auburn, WA—The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), a nonprofit gluten-free advocacy organization, will host a virtual learning event to tackle topics related to gluten-free living, including food safety and rapid gluten tests. Is there Gluten in That Food? The Ins and Outs of Testing will be held on December 8 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. During the talk, consumers and industry professionals will hear from leaders in laboratory science and food safety. Experts will explore the complexities of testing for gluten in products and why it’s such a complicated process.

Hear from three gluten-free experts:

Justin Bickford, Ph.D., Scientific Director, ELISA Technologies Inc. At ELISA, Dr. Bickford works to ensure products are free of gluten and allergens.

Luke Emerson, President and Laboratory Director at Bia Diagnostics Laboratories. Allred runs a private laboratory that performs gluten and allergen analysis and develops gluten test kits.

Laura Allred, Ph.D., Regulatory Manager, Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO). AEmerson, specializes in food allergen and gluten analysis.

“Proper testing of gluten-free products is crucial for protecting the health and well-being of those with celiac disease and other gluten sensitivities,” said Lola O’Rourke, RDN and education specialist at GIG. “We’re pleased to welcome these three knowledgeable professionals to help make the complex role of testing easier for consumers to understand. We welcome curious gluten-free consumers, and everyone involved in the food, nutrition and cosmetic industries to join us to become more familiar with the testing processes.”