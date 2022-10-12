KeHE Continues to Expand

The nearly one million square foot facility will offer 500 new employment and growth opportunities for the Texas community.

Dallas, TX—After recently expanding its Colorado facility, KeHE Distributors has opened a new warehouse in Dallas. Nearly one million SF, the facility will offer 500 new employment and growth opportunities for the Texas community.

“The opening of the new Dallas facility strengthens KeHE’s ability to deliver improved service levels to our current and prospective customers,” remarked Era Vaughn, Vice President of Operations at KeHE, in a press release. “Aligning with KeHE’s focus on optimizing our operational excellence, the Dallas facility enhances our distribution network with advancements in technology and automation, enabling our partners to grow and prosper.”

The new location was christened with a celebratory event that included a ribbon cutting, photo booth, local cuisine, and speeches from prominent employees. The company also showed off the new facility with on-site tours.

Along with providing new jobs, the warehouse will support the company’s continuously growing roster of retailers and supplier partners. The facility includes state-of-the-art technology such as a 210,000-square-foot freezer. It has a climate-controlled ice room, robotics, and automation that improve accuracy when selecting items. Improved batch picks will help reduce emissions and energy demand.

“We are delighted that KeHE has chosen Dallas for their newest and largest distribution center,” stated Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “This is not only providing a plethora of new job opportunities to the members of our community, but it is also driving serious economic growth for the city of Dallas. We are incredibly eager to see the benefits this new center will bring to our community.”