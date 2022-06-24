KeHE Launches Connect Direct Service

This service will allow KeHE retail partners to buy a larger variety of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products, in bulk.

Naperville, IL—KeHE Distributors has launched KeHE Connect Direct Service. This service will allow KeHE retail partners to buy a larger variety of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products, in bulk.

KeHE said retailers will have access to thousands of new products. Retailers will have more flexibility in the dry, refrigerated and frozen items they offer customers.

“We are excited to rollout this new supplemental sourcing service, KeHE CONNECT Direct, as it gives retailers in different regions a chance to obtain thousands of new and innovative products,” said Amy Kirtland, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Growth at KeHE, in a press release. “Now KeHE retailers will have access to any array of new product options to choose from, which aligns with the demands of their consumers. Plus, we’ve made the logistic process intuitive and easy, from ordering to shipping.”

KeHE Program Offers Benefits for Retailers

A few of the benefits, as outlined by KeHE:

Products will be shipped in sustainable packaging.

Retailers will receive free shipping on orders over $50, with no minimum shipping limits.

T he delivery process will be quick and efficient, with an expected shipping time of two days. KeHE noted that this allows for safe travel of frozen items or special temperature products.

“Changes in the food and beverage landscape are ever-changing, from consumer preferences to supply chain innovations,” said Kirtland. “The marketplace’s success is rooted in bringing the latest and broadest available selection of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to shoppers. KeHE CONNECT Direct is our latest digital option enabling our partners to accomplish this and fuel that marketplace need.”