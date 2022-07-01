KeHE Marks the Return of Trade Show

Chicago, IL—KeHE Distributors held their 2022 Holiday Show for the first time since 2019. The in-person event showcased the industry’s most sought-after products, cutting-edge brands, and top retailers. In attendance: more than 800 suppliers and thousands of buyers. KeHE reported that the high turnout resulted in an 40% increase in sales from previous years.

Ari Goldsmith, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Media at KeHE remarked on the event’s success. “We are beyond pleased with the food industry’s attendance and engagement at the KeHE Holiday Show, and we were thrilled to host such a successful event for our customers and supplier partners. Returning to an in-person event added a new energy and collaborative element to the show experience. We are proud to host an event that enables innovation, partnerships, and profitable sales growth for our supplier and retailer partners and can’t wait for our next event.”

Throughout the two-day event, attendees sampled, explored, and purchased new products. Emmy Award-winning chef and special guest Andrew Zimmern provided cooking demonstrations and tastings for the audience.

Celebrating On Trend Winners:

Appetizers and Snacks: SOMOS

Baking, Sweetener & Spices: King Arthur Baking Company

Beverage: HEART WATER

Candy & Confections: JOJO’s Chocolate

Dairy & Refrigerated: nutpods

Diversity: Mingle Mocktails

Fresh: Grillies

Frozen: Snow Days

Furry Friends & Household Products: Hosted

HBC, Personal Care & Baby: Hume Supernatural

Mission – Based Brand: Our Gorongosa

Best of Show: Chickapea

Condiment, Spreads & Toppers: Fila Manila Filipino American Kitchen

Pantry Staples: Yishi

VMS: So Good So You

“We couldn’t be more excited with the winners,” said Rachelle Radcliffe, KeHE Director of Brand Development. “This array of unique brands will add a whole new flair to our company and to the industry as a whole and we are certain that this selection will add an unparalleled level of variety and innovation to grocery stores this holiday season.”