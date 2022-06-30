National Co+Op Grocers Celebrates #CoopsDay

Also known as #CoopsDay, the annual event is intended to increase awareness of cooperatives and core coop beliefs, such as promoting international solidarity.

Saint Paul, MN—National Co+op Grocers (NCG) joins other cooperatives to commemorate the 100th International Day of Cooperatives on July 2. Also known as #CoopsDay, the annual event is intended to increase awareness of cooperatives and core coop beliefs, such as promoting international solidarity. #CoopsDay also advocates for economic efficiency, equality, and world peace. The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) and the United Nations select a yearly theme. The 2022 theme: “Cooperatives Build a Better World.”

“For our co-op and co-ops worldwide, one of our seven cooperative principles is ‘concern for the community,'” said C.E. Pugh, President and CEO of NCG, in a press release. “When you consider there are more than 3 million cooperatives worldwide, the collective positive impact on their communities is tremendous. We’re proud to be a part of this global movement to truly build a better world.”

Co-ops Have a Significant Impact

Key findings from NCG’s 2021 Food Impact Report:

Co-ops on average purchase from 178 local farmers, and local foods make up 26% of total store sales.

Certified B Corps make up 9% of co-op sales, compared to 2% at conventional grocers.

Organic products make up 40% of co-op sales.

To learn more about the International Day of Cooperatives, visit www.coopsday.coop.