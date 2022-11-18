National Co+Op Supports Hurricane Relief Efforts

In response to the recent hurricanes, National Co+op Grocers and its member co-ops have raised $22,652.

Saint Paul, MN—In response to the recent natural disasters, National Co+op Grocers and its member co-ops have raised $22,652 to support those impacted in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Florida. NCG partnered with the Cooperative Development Foundation (CDF) and NCBA CLUSA, launching a fundraising effort to support co-ops facing losses from the hurricanes.

NCG pledged a 100% match for donations made by the retail food co-op system.

The CDF will use the monetary contributions to support cooperatives dealing with issues such as forced temporary closures, loss of crops and animal inventory, loss of perishable food inventory, equipment losses, and cancellation of contracts.

C.E. Pugh, CEO of NCG spoke on the charitable efforts. “We greatly appreciate members of the U.S. cooperative community coming together so quickly to make these contributions, and we are honored to match them.”

While the 100% match program has ended, donations are still appreciated.

You can donate online or send a check to CDF at 1775 I St. NW, 8th floor, Washington, DC 20006, indicating Disaster Recovery Fund in the memo line.