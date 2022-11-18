NOW Donates to Chicago Food Depository

Blommingdale, IL—NOW has revamped its tea line by providing tea locally to those in need. The Give a Tea line will donate one box of tea to the Chicago Food Depository for every two boxes purchased by consumers.

“Food pantries expressed a big need for quality, healthy beverages that aren’t loaded with sugar and we’re excited to be able to help fill this void,” said Dave Rosenberg, NOW Food Category Manager. “In October we made our first donation to the Chicago Food Depository of 27,642 cartons of tea. That’s a retail value of nearly $140,000 and represents the number of teas purchased from July to September. This is just the beginning of what we anticipate will be a long-term partnership that will benefit our local community.”

These teas now included in the Give a Tea offer:

Better Off Red

Ojibwa

Organic Heavenly Hip Hibiscus

Organic Chamomile

Ginger Mint Comfort

Organic Black Tea

Organic Peppermint Tea

Organic Green Kick

The company plans to include its full line of tea by the first half of 2023.

You can learn more at www.GiveaTea.com