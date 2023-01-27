NutraScience Donates Essential Items to Long Island Food Bank

Over the past nine years, employees have donated over 15,000 pounds of goods to the organization.

Farmingdale, NY—NutraScience Labs has donated more than 650 pounds of non-perishable items to Island Harvest Food Bank. The food bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving the Long Island community.

Over the past nine years, NutraScience Labs employees have donated more than 15,000 pounds of goods to the organization, providing essential items like bottled water, canned food, and baby products, according to a press release. This year’s fundraising efforts will support 570 local food pantries and soup kitchens in the Long Island area.

“Food insecurity continues to be a serious issue for many families throughout the Long Island community,” said Vincent Tricarico, Executive Vice President at NutraScience Labs. “Our entire team at NutraScience Labs is honored to partner with Island Harvest Food Bank each year and support its mission to provide vital hunger relief and other daily essentials to local residents.”

Island Harvest Food Bank has been working with the local community for nearly 30 years, bridging the gap between those with excess food and those who need it. The organization also provides services to support individuals with social service support and referrals, hunger awareness and nutrition education, job training, and more.