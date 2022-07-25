SPINS Partners with Naturally Network to Empower Emerging Natural Brands

Chicago, IL—SPINS has partnered with Naturally Network to empower emerging small business brands in the natural products industry. Naturally Network, which emerged out of a growing regional need to support natural leaders on a national level, has more than 5,000 members and more than 20,000 entrepreneurs, natural and organic employees, suppliers, service providers, investors, and natural products champions across the communities it serves.

SPINS CEO Tony Olson cofounded Naturally Chicago, and SPINS employees nationwide are members of their local Naturally chapters. The new partnership will elevate SPINS from a participant role into more of a mentoring position in Naturally Network to support natural communities across the country.

“The goal of Naturally Network is to bring together the natural and organic products industry, advance the success of founders and brands, and activate the ecosystem to create meaningful industry change,” said Katrina Tolentino, Executive Director of Naturally Network, in a press release. “We’re excited to have SPINS join us as our newest founding title sponsor as we share a common mission to deliver the highest quality, educational content that will allow the industry to continue to grow and flourish.”

Jay Lovelace, President of SPINS and current Board Member of Naturally Chicago, added, “Joining forces with Naturally Network is another example of SPINS’ investment in the success of the health and wellness industry that’s growing rapidly as entrepreneurs innovate to meet consumers’ diverse preferences. For decades, SPINS has played a vital role in the success of thousands of emerging brands across the natural and wellness industry. No other company has made such a groundbreaking impact as we have. Now, SPINS is launching a powerful new platform that will allow thousands of additional emerging brands to accelerate success.”

Supporting Emerging Brands

SPINS explained in a press release that its partnership with Naturally Network will serve as a centerpiece of SPINS Launchpad. Through Naturally Network community, SPINS will make direct connections with emerging brands. SPINS Launchpad will help those businesses accelerate growth. It equips them with data, insights, and tools to help them thrive. The SPINS ‘Liftoff’ bundle provides emerging brands with the tools they need to grow and compete in today’s retail market, the company.

SPINS Launchpad will host its first educational event on July 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. CDT, “Chart a Healthy Path to Growth, Using SPINS Data.” According to the release, this will be the first of many educational offerings from Naturally Network and SPINS that will bring the audience top insights about the natural industry so they can understand what’s happening today and what’s on the horizon.

During the webinar, SPINS experts will discuss how to use data, product attributes, channel trends, and consumer behaviors to navigate a complex ecosystem and grow shelf space. Attendees will also learn how to access perks available exclusively to Naturally Network members. Register here.