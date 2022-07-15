Uncle Matt’s Organic Becomes B Corp Certified

Clermont, FL—Uncle Matt’s Organic has been certified as a B Corporation (B Corp). This recognition authenticates the brand’s commitment to sustainability, accountability, and transparency. The 22-year-old juice company has committed to balancing purpose and profits. Uncle Matt’s added that this is done while producing a high-quality product.

Matt McLean, Founder and CEO of Uncle Matt’s Organic, reflected on the achievement. “We are very proud to become the first national orange juice brand to receive the B Corp distinction and to join other like-minded organizations trying to do things better. “We’re also proud of the long-standing heritage of the Uncle Matt’s Organic brand and the way we, as a company, continue to stay committed to our core values.” McLean said these values include positively impacting the environment with organic farming practices to benefit the people and communities they touch.

What does it take be verified as a B Corp

A company’s social and environmental impact are reviewed. Factors include employee benefits, charitable giving, supply chain practices, and input material. Companies that earn recognition are dedicated to creating a healthier environment, stronger communities, and a purposeful job.

“We see this recognition as an opportunity to communicate what’s at the heart of our company,” McLean said, “and that’s to provide better-for-you juices and beverages without compromise.”