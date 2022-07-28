Lycored Study: Consumers Embrace Beauty-from-Within

Demand for ingestible products continues to grow, as consumers switch to more holistic approaches to skincare.

There is a growing demand for ingestible skincare products, as consumers shift to “beauty-from-within” self-care. Consumers are embracing more holistic and integrated approaches to skincare, according to a press release from Lycored. Consumers today are significantly more concerned with beauty products that make them feel good about themselves, compared to five years ago.

Holistic Skincare on the Rise

“The new generation of skincare consumers is much more interested in holistic skin health than traditional cosmetic signs of beauty,” said Caroline Schroeder, Marketing Communications Manager at Lycored, in the release. “This focus on ‘from within’ factors has increased in recent years, especially during the pandemic, during which many consumers have valued overall health and self-care more than outward appearance. It’s a major reason for the boom in demand for ingestible skincare.”

The survey evaluated the skin health and beauty beliefs of 490 consumers in the UK and France.

Why consumers use Nutri-beauty products:

30% of respondents had purchased an ingestible skincare product over the past year. This was up from 14% in 2017 .

. 25-34 year olds are a top market for Nutri-beauty products (57% had purchased, compared to 16% of 55-64 year olds).

70% of respondents said they used skincare products to keep their skin healthy .

69% reported that they use the products to feel good about themselves.

This “feel-good factor” was widespread among consumers ages 18-24, 82% of whom reported using products to feel good about themselves.

Only 14% of the consumers surveyed (and 6% of those 65 years or older) said looking young was importanto them.

Only 17% said they used skincare products to look attractive.

These results may indicate that the increasing interest for beauty-from-within is linked to a health-focused shift to skincare.

Lycored also reported on its offerings of carotenoid ingredients, supplements, and ingestible skincare products, including Lycoderm, a tomato phytonutrients and rosemary leaf complex, and Lumenato, sourced from golden tomatoes. Lycored noted that both ingredients have been studied for their skincare benefits.

