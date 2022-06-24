Pipette’s Launches Skin & Hair Care for Kids

Pipette’s Kids Hair Care is a pediatrician-approved hair care line. The company offers Daily Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner and Leave-In Detangler. All come in vanilla and orange scents. The shampoo is formulated with sulfate-free cleansers. The conditioner features quinoa and squalene. The shampoo and conditioner both have a SRP of $10, while the Leave-In Detangler is set at $8. A bundle has an SRP of $28. The line also features baby-friendly SPF 50 Sunscreen that is 100% mineral. The SRP of the suncreen is $15 for 4 oz.

