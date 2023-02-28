Hot Products: February 2023

Hand Soap

Desert Essence Foaming Hand Soap is formulated with tea tree oil and botanicals like Jojoba, Aloe, and Green tea, for moisture. The Starter Kits and Refill Pods are available in Tea Tree Oil & Lavender and Tea Tree Oil & Lemongrass scents. The Starter Kit is packaged in a reusable bottle and comes with two pods, which is enough for one 10-oz. fill with the addition of water. The Refill Pouch has six pods, good for three 10-oz. reusable bottles. The SRP is $8.99 for the Starter Kit and $9.99 for the Refill Pouch. www.desertessence.com

Pumpkin Spice Scrub

New from Elina Organics: Pumpkin Spice Scrub for face and body. The exfoliator has antibacterial effects to flush out toxins while also increasing blood circulation, leaving skin visibly plumped and firm, according to the company. The scrub contains a blend of organic pumpkin, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon to enrich skin with vitamins and antioxidants. The essential nutrients are said to calm the complexion, soothe dryness, decrease visible signs of aging, and make skin soft. Size: 2oz; MSRP: $42. www.ElinaOrganics.com

Grocery

Protein Bars

Bobo’s has expanded its line with protein bars that deliver 15 grams of protein and up to 11 grams of fiber. The bars come in two flavors: Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter and DoubleChocolate Almond Butter. The bars are non-GMO verified, certified gluten free, and kosher. www.eatbobos.com

Peppermint Cream Chocolate

Dr. Bronner’s has announced a new flavor of 70% dark Magic All-One Chocolate: Cool Peppermint Cream. The treat is vegan, non-GMO, Kosher, and 70% cocoa, sweetened with coconut sugar. Cool Peppermint is one of the seven flavors of Dr. Bronner’s All One Chocolate. The line also includes salted dark, roasted whole hazelnuts, crunchy hazelnut butter, salted whole almonds, and smooth coconut praline. www.drbronner.com