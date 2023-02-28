Hot Products: February 2023

Hot, new supplements, grocery, beauty and more that companies in the natural products industry don’t want you to miss.

By
WholeFoods Magazine Staff
-
Supplements

 

bluebonnetLiposomal Vitamin C Vegetable Capsules

Formulated with Liposomal Pureway-C™, a patented and clinically tested form of vitamin C that fuses ascorbic acid and citrus bioflavonoids to lipid metabolites for better delivery, absorption and uptake to help support immune health, joint comfort & collagen synthesis.*
www.bluebonnetnutrition.com/products/liposomal-vitamin-c

Brain Health Herbal Extractglobal healing

Brain Health is an advanced full spectrum Raw Herbal Extract™ formula with different forms of turmeric, ashwagandha, Sea Buckthorn oil, Gingko and more to give you the maximum levels and absorption of aromatic turmerones, withanolides, curcumins, and other powerful phytonutrients. Each source of turmeric gives you the maximum potency of turmerones, which have neuroprotective benefits. You won’t find this combination of potent energetic ingredients in any other formula! Our Brain Health formula promotes normal neurogenesis, keeps brain cells healthy, and improves focus and memory.* www.globalhealing.com/products/brain-health 

 Super Food for the Brain: kollaJell™

kollkollaJell brain and memoryaJell™ is the only collagen peptides supplement that contains the essential amino acids to support brain health and cognitive function. kollaJell™ provides the macroelements needed for mental sharpness and a keen memory, as well as gut and immune health, and healthy skin. kollaJell’s all-natural,  patented, breakthrough formula contains:
• Collagen types I, II and V peptides sourced from wild-caught jellyfish 
• Neuroprotective antioxidants
• Vital macronutrients & calcium-binding proteins
Give your brain a boost today.* www.longevitybynature.biz/product/kollajell/

Vegetarian DHA 

CarlsonCarlson Labs has launched Vegetarian DHA, to provide omega-3s needed to supplement a vegetarian diet. Half a teaspoon provides 910 mg of DHA to help support cognition, vision, and mood. It may also support pregnant women or nursing, providing healthy brain and vision development in children, the company says. The supplement has a natural lemon flavor and can be taken as is or mixed into yogurts, smoothies, or on a salad. It is FDA-registered for potency and quality.* www.carlsonlabs.com

Sleep Support

Natrol has released MelatoninMax, a sleep-support supplement with 10 mg of melatonin in a single blumelatonin gummieseberry-flavored gummy. The product is formulated with clean ingredients, according to the company. It is non-GMO and free of artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, synthetic dyes, and gelatin-free. It is also vegetarian. The gummies can be purchased in a 50- or 80-count package.* www.natrol.com 

N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine

JarJarrow Formulas®, the #1 probiotic brand for customer satisfaction, announced the launch of N-A-C, featuring 500mg of N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine in a vegetarian capsule form. The latest product offering is a powerful antioxidant amino acid, as well as a precursor in the body to the critical antioxidant glutathione – one of the body’s most important and abundant antioxidant and detoxification agents.*row Formulas has released N-A-C Sustain, with 500mg of N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine in a vegetarian capsule form. The supplement is an antioxidant amino acid, and supplies L-Cysteine, which acts as an antioxidant itself or as precursor to glutathione, the company says. It is meant to support glutathione production in the brain, liver, and other organs while also supporting immune function.* www.jarrow.com

Buried TreasureColloidal Mineral Complex

Buried Treasure Colloidal Mineral Complex, available in Grape and Raspberry flavors, is a natural plant supplement that has more than 70 plant-based minerals and 50 electrolytes. It is a water-soluble liquid designed to naturally rehydrate and to support longevity. It is dairy-free, wheat-free, soy-free, and vegan.* www.buriedtreasureIn.com

 

HABA

Hand Soapdesert essence

Desert Essence Foaming Hand Soap is formulated with tea tree oil and botanicals like Jojoba, Aloe, and Green tea, for moisture. The Starter Kits and Refill Pods are available in Tea Tree Oil & Lavender and Tea Tree Oil & Lemongrass scents. The Starter Kit is packaged in a reusable bottle and comes with two pods, which is enough for one 10-oz. fill with the addition of water. The Refill Pouch has six pods, good for three 10-oz. reusable bottles. The SRP is $8.99 for the Starter Kit and $9.99 for the Refill Pouch. www.desertessence.com

Pumpkin Spice Scrub

New from Elina Organics: Pumpkin Spice Scrub for face and body. The exfoliator has antibacterial effects to flush out toxins while also increasing blood circulation, leaving skin Elina Organicsvisibly plumped and firm, according to the company. The scrub contains a blend of organic pumpkin, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon to enrich skin with vitamins and antioxidants. The essential nutrients are said to calm the complexion, soothe dryness, decrease visible signs of aging, and make skin soft. Size: 2oz; MSRP: $42. www.ElinaOrganics.com

Grocery

Protein Bars

Bobos Protein BarBobo’s has expanded its line with protein bars that deliver 15 grams of protein and up to 11 grams of fiber. The bars come in two flavors: Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter and DoubleChocolate Almond Butter. The bars are non-GMO verified, certified gluten free, and kosher. www.eatbobos.com

Peppermint Cream Chocolate

Dr. Bronner'sDr. Bronner’s has announced a new flavor of 70% dark Magic All-One Chocolate: Cool Peppermint Cream. The treat is vegan, non-GMO, Kosher, and 70% cocoa, sweetened with coconut sugar. Cool Peppermint is one of the seven flavors of Dr. Bronner’s All One Chocolate. The line also includes salted dark, roasted whole hazelnuts, crunchy hazelnut butter, salted whole almonds, and smooth coconut praline. www.drbronner.com

 

Chickpea Tortilla ChipsHIPPEAS® Nacho Vibes Tortilla Chips

Hippeas chip line includes flavors like Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin Ranch, and Sea Salt and Lime. Made from chickpeas, the snack contains 3 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per 1-oz. serving. The chips are vegan and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients. They are also dairy-free, non-GMO, and certified gluten-free. www.hippeas.com

