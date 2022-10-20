October Digital Edition
Gain the Insights You Need to Master the Industry’s Top Trends…
Editorial: Gain the Insights You Need to Master the Industry’s Top Trends…
Feature: 28 Ingredients to Know
A Kaleidoscope of Color and Flavor — the Clean Label Way!
2023 Trend Alert!
Grocery: Congratulations to Fresh Thyme Market 2022 Retailer of the Year
Nutrasource Celebrates 20 Years!
Tip of the Month: Attracting the Next Generation of Customers is Key
What’s Selling: October 2022
Feature: Labs Strive to Lead Positive Change
Feature: 5 Trends in Packaging
HABA Counter: The Importance of Natural Oral Care
Legal Tips: This May Be The Supreme Court’s Most Important Decision This Year
Herb of the Month: Thyme
Naturally Informed Education: Bringing Immune-Related Benefits to Market
People News: Stratum Nutrition, Nammex, BGG World