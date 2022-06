I and love and you has expanded its line of dog food and toppers with the launch of Irresist-A-Bowls. The bowls are made with farm-raised meat and prebiotics. They come in pre-portioned servings and are offered in two flavor combinations: Chicken and Beef or Chicken and Duck. They contain no GMOs and are packaged in 100% recyclable packaging. The SRP is $15.99 for a box of four pouches or $11.99 for a box of three pouches.

www.iandloveandyou.com