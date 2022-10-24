Health Quest Podcast: Nutrition for Mood Support

In this interview, Jolie Root discusses the challenges many of us face with anxiety and mood disorders. Her message: Nutrition is critical to support the normal structure and function of the nervous system and brain. Everyone needs good nutrition to support all aspects of health.

Nutritional shortages can leave us without the resources to maintain, restore, and rebuild good health. Root gives us good understanding of the importance of omega-3 fatty acids and nutrients such as B-complex vitamins, magnesium, GABA, theanine, phosphatidyl serine, 5-HTP and tryptophan.

There is a chemistry that can set the stage for anxiety to be more pronounced in one person versus another person. We will get into that, because that’s the chemistry that we can manipulate with nutrition. And I’m always interested in discovering the perfection of that. The perfecting of that it’s a given that we are going to be talking about nutrition. Nutrition in some cases fill in the blanks so that we’re better or more resilient. We’re better able to cope with outside circumstances that might produce the symptom of anxiety because anxiety is a symptom.