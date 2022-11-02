NutraViews: Women Are Your Consumers—Are you Reaching Them?

This episode of NutraViews by Nutrasource explores issues surrounding marketing, messaging, product positioning, and merchandising, to help companies in the natural products industry reach target customers. Host Maggie Jaqua, Content Director of WholeFoods Magazine, is joined by Michele Arent of the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina, Traci Kantowski of Industry Transparency Center, and Ruth Rodrigues of Nutrasource.
