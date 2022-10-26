The Natural View: Discovering the Vital Role of Geranylgeraniol (GG)

Todd Pauli of 24 Stories Marketing and Maggie Jaqua of WholeFoods Magazine talk with Dr. Barrie Tan, founder of American River Nutrition and author of The Truth About Vitamin E: The Secret to Thriving with Annatto Tocotrienols. Dr. Tan is well known for championing the benefits of tocotrienols to the nutrition industry. In this episode of The Natural View, Dr. Tan educates natural products industry members on another supplement, called GG.

Tune in to learn about:

What GG is, and why it is so important.

The benefits of taking GG.

The latest research.

Delivery formats, and opportunities for brand partners.

This podcast is sponsored by American River Nutrition. Learn more at https://americanrivernutrition.com.