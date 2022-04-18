The Natural View: Regulatory Update with NPA’s Kyle Turk

In this episode of The Natural View, WholeFoods Magazine VP of Media Heather Wainer talks with Kyle Turk, Director of Government Affairs at the Natural Products Association (NPA), about legislation that would place age restrictions on nutritional supplements. NPA is spearheading grassroots campaigns across the country against these bills—in Rhode Island, California, New Jersey, Missouri, New York, and Massachusetts. The campaigns—as well as how you can contribute—can be found in NPA’s Action Center.