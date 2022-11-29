KSM-66
KSM-66 ASHWAGANDHA
Ixoreal Biomed’s award-winning KSM-66 is the highest-concentration, full-spectrum, and highly bio-available root extract of ashwagandha—an adaptogenic botanical.* KSM-66 was developed over 14+ years of R&D and is already in more than 1,000 products, from major supplement companies. It is the best-selling ashwagandha root extract on the world market today. With 24 research studies and clinical trials, made only from ashwagandha roots, carrying 40 quality certifications, KSM-66 has been clinically proven to help:
- Reduce stress, anxiety, and improve quality of sleep*
- Enhance memory and cognition*
- Increase immunity, endurance, and strength*
- Improve sexual function health in both men and women, and testosterone in men*
We are widely recognized to be the ashwagandha experts, and ashwagandha is the only thing we do.
10849 Weyburn Ave.
Los Angeles, CA90024
www.ksm66ashwagandhaa.com
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
This content paid for and provided by KSM-66.