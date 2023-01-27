Cepham Monitors Triple-Dip La Niña to Plan for Supply Chain Disruptions

Somerset, NJ—Long-term weather forecasting is an essential part of the business model at Cepham, according to Founder and President, Anand Swaroop, Ph.D. As the company explains, monitoring regional and global weather patterns helps accurately anticipate shortages, or increases, in the availability of raw materials used in the production process.O n Cepham’s radar right now: a triple-dip of the La Niña phenomenon and its impacts on weather conditions around the world.

About La Niña

It occurs when sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean fall below average for seven consecutive months or more—as it did in the summer of 2022, Cepham shared. This event has been intensifying since the summer months. La Niña causes extreme weather conditions, including increased rainfall, flooding, heatwaves, droughts, and other climatic issues. Cepham put the significance into perspective: La Niña has been occurring with greater frequency since 1950, and the triple-dip La Niña of 2023 will be the first of its kind in the 21st century.

Impact of the triple-dip La Niña

“The impacts of this event will be more severe and complex than ever before,” reported Dr. Swaroop, noting that La Niña is expected to continue into the 2023 winter season, with equal chances of La Niña and El Niño—Southern Oscillation (ENSO)—neutral conditions from January to March. “Cepham has been closely monitoring this phenomenon since its onset by utilizing the latest weather forecasting technologies to identify the impacts and anticipate its future effects.”

This La Niña event will affect global weather patterns for at least six months in 2023, scientists predict. Due to its shifting weather patterns, La Niña is expected to have a significant impact on various areas across the globe, including:

China

Brazil (coffe crop)

Vietnam (coffe crop)

India (Cepham says the Indian monsoon is responsible for about 70% of India’s annual rainfall and decides rice, wheat, sugarcane, and oilseed yields such as soybeans).

Proactive steps to manage supply chain issues

“We have been able to use the data learned from La Niña to adjust operations, reduce disruption, protect employees from hazardous working conditions, and implement proactive measures to prepare for large-scale evacuations in case of extreme weather events,” said Dr. Swaroop. “Cepham has also been working with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and weather forecasting agencies from across the world to access accurate data that can be used to anticipate disruptions due to heavy precipitation or floods.”

Dr. Swaroop says actions such as outlined above demonstrate the company’s commitment to safety and sustainability, while also ensuring the continuation of reliable supply chains. He adds that leveraging weather forecasting technology enables Cepham to deliver superior products and services to its customers, including:

Alerting customers of potential delivery delays and supply chain disruptions

Accurately setting prices that reflect the true cost of production

Protecting employees from hazardous working conditions

Helping others manage their supply chains

Dr. Swaroop’s goal in sharing his weather forecasting business model is to help companies who want to make smart business decisions that impact the environment and supply chain. The company believes that when companies share their knowledge and are transparent about what makes them successful, the entire natural products industry benefits.

Industry members are invited to discover more strategies and business insider tips by subscribing to Cepham Sense, which a platform Dr. Swaroop developed.