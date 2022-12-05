CRN & ASNF Program for Scholars Honorees Benefit from Access to Nutrition Science Symposium

Washington, D.C.—In their latest efforts to support educational opportunities for the next generation of nutrition scientists and practitioners, the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) and American Society for Nutrition Foundation (ASNF) have partnered to present the CRN and ASNF Program for Scholars (CAPS) Award. Launched in 2021, the program provides selected student members of ASN access to CRN’s signature symposium, Science in Session. CRN also provides ASNF with annual grants for nutrition researchers through the Mary Swartz Rose Awards.

“CRN is pleased to support students who aspire to lead in nutrition science with access to the latest research updates and insights from our slate of Science in Session presenters,” said CRN Senior Vice President, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Andrea Wong, Ph.D., in a press release. “CAPS winners get exposure to relevant science that will serve them as they develop in their careers to provide accessible, science-backed guidance about health and wellness to those they serve.”

The 2022 CAPS awardees include:

Samiha Azgar, a first-year Ph.D. student studying nutritional biochemistry and human metabolism at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY.

Samantha Fessler, a third-year doctoral student in the exercise and nutritional science program at Arizona State University.

Doreen Larvie, a Ph.D. nutrition student in her final year at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

2022 CAPS awardees reflect on the honor

“I am a former biology teacher and reproductive health educator serving women from immigrant communities of Arab and South Asian descent in New York City,” said Azgar. “I am interested in understanding the role nutritional status plays in the health and function of women of reproductive age and hope to use my research to inform evidence-based guidelines and address the gaps and needs of marginalized and underserved women both in America and abroad.”

Fessler shared, “As an early-stage researcher, it is vital to examine the work of respected investigators in my discipline to enhance the rigor and relevance of my own work. I remain committed to achieving excellence in nutritional science and maintaining and enhancing the quality of my work. CRN’s Science in Session served as a critical experience and space to generate conversations with highly impactful researchers and create connections that could confer to fruitful collaborations in the future.”

Larvie noted, “My desire to join Science in Session stems from the emphasis on cutting-edge research related to inflammation, the microbiome and the effect of phytochemicals and phytonutrients to bridge existing gaps. I am excited to learn more about new approaches in diet and wellness to apply my diverse experience and foundational knowledge to improve my critical thinking skills and be better positioned to be a driver of effective nutrition policy.”