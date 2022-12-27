CRN Celebrates 50 Years!

Washington, D.C.—Cheers to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) for marking its a major milestone! Founded in 1973, the organization has now played a role in the growth of the dietary supplement industry for 50 years.

Throughout 2023, CRN will be reflecting on its history and looking ahead to how the trade group will advance the industry in the next 50 years. CRN is also inviting members record a short video sharing your thoughts about what CRN means to the dietary supplement industry. Learn more, and share your thoughts, here.