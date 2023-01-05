Earth Fare’s Monthly Webinar Series Will Focus on Safe Detoxing & More

Asheville, NC—With the new year upon us, Earth Fare is once again committing to help shoppers lead a healthier life. The organic grocer announced that it is debuting a free monthly webinar series, aimed at connecting viewers with educational resources guiding them in living a healthy lifestyle.

January focus: The benefits of safe detoxing

Amber Lynn Vitale, C.N., of Garden of Life, will kick off the series Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 6:30 pm EST. Vitale will educate attendees on the benefits of safe detoxing, which includes “…detoxification pathways for your health, the importance of regular liver cleansing, foods that will support your body’s optimal functioning, and helpful supplements that will support cleansing efficacy.”

“When executed safely, cleanses and detoxes can be extremely effective at helping various systems in the body function at peak levels,” said Vitale, who has been a member of the Garden of Life Education Team since 2014. “The start of a brand new year offers us the opportunity to hit our body’s reset button and establish healthier habits that will reap benefits the whole year.”

Laurie Aker, Director of Marketing at Earth Fare, added, “Garden of Life shares Earth Fare’s promise to provide our customers not only with the foods and products to lead a healthier lifestyle, but also the education and resources to confidently incorporate healthier habits into their lives. We are thrilled to partner with them on what we hope will be the first of many impactful educational opportunities.”

Throughout January, Earth Fare will offer a 25% discount on all Garden of Life products sold in store. Those who attend the webinar will earn an additional $10 coupon off $50 purchases.

In keeping with a healthy lifestyle, Earth Fare will remain committed to its Food Philosophy, informed by its Boot List. The philosophy offers the highest food quality standards, and a mission to improve lives through healthy food options. All foods will continue to be free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, and bleached or bromated flour. No added hormones or antibiotics will be used and no artificial fats and trans fats.