OTA Receives $1M to Promote U.S. Organic Products

The monetary award is a 10-percent increase from last year and will be put towards promoting U.S. organic products around the world in 2023.

Washington, D.C.—The Organic Trade Association (OTA) announced that it is the recipient of more than $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Market Access Program (MAP). The monetary award will be used to promote U.S. organic products globally in 2023. OTA said the sum is a 10% increase from last year, and is the largest the association has ever received from MAP.

“Huge Wins” For Organic

“The Organic Trade Association is proud to have been an official cooperator in USDA’s Market Access Program for more than 20 years, leading to huge wins for the organic industry,” said Sarah Gorman, International Trade Manager for OTA, in a press release. “Our market promotion efforts have created opportunities that have generated millions of dollars in new sales and expanded global market access for our participating businesses, establishing new organic customers around the world.”

The demand for U.S.-produced organic products is at an all-time high. Statistics from the USDA show the value of U.S. organic exports nearly doubling between 2011 and 2021. This includes an almost 10% increase from 2020 to 2021. According to the report, Canada and Mexico are the’ largest export partners, with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the EU, and United Arab Emirates also in the top 10.

“Our nation’s organic farmers benefit from global trade,” said Tom Chapman, CEO of OTA. “Connecting organic producers and businesses with developing and often untapped organic markets and educating consumers everywhere about the benefits of U.S. organic help keep organic profitable and sustainable.”

OTA’s 2023 Organic Market Promotion Plans

The OTA expects to remain busy in 2023, featuring American-produced organic products around the world. Currently, the association has 10 international activities scheduled for the upcoming year, including:

BIOFACH: Taking place in Nuremberg, Germany, this show draws attendees from more than 100 nations. According to the release, the OTA’s pavilion reported projected sales of $18 million, the highest for any OTA-hosted event. The conference will take place Feb. 14-19.

FOOD & HOTEL Asia: The largest international food and hospitality event in Asia will take place April 25-28 in Singapore. This past September, OTA debuted at the show to a crowd of over 80,000 attendees. OTA-sponsored companies had a projected $4.5 million in sales from the show, including over $150,000 on-site sales.

Expo West, Expo East, and Organic Product Summitt buyers’ missions: These events connect international buyers of organic goods with U.S. organic suppliers, OTA said.

OTA also plans to continue consumer promotion activities in focused areas such as Canada, Japan, Korea, and the Pacific Rim. Additionally, OTA will continue to support organic education and promotion worldwide.