Study: Vitamin B Complex Supports Pregnancy Outcomes

Marcq-en-Baroeul, France and East Brunswick, NJ—A retrospective study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (IJERPH) investigated the role of supplementation with vitamin B complex (5-methyltetrahydrofolate as Quatrefolic from Gnosis by Lesaffre plus vitamins B12 and B6) versus folic acid (FA) on pregnancy outcomes (clinical pregnancy, pregnancy loss, and live birth) in infertile women undergoing Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART).

The finding, according to a press release from Gnosis by Lesaffre: The Quatrefolic group had a higher chance of clinical pregnancy and live birth than those supplementing with only folic acid. The study authors noted that additional prospective studies and randomized clinical trial are needed to determine the effects of folate, vitamin B12, and homocysteine pathway in improving pregnancy outcomes in women after ART. They added, “If our ﬁndings were conﬁrmed, this relatively inexpensive supplementation with vitamin B complex might be considered in clinical practice, particularly in women undergoing ART.”

The study, conducted at the Centre for Assisted Reproductive Technology, Careggi University Hospital in Florence, Italy, looked at 269 caucasian women with an average age of 36.9. There were 111 women that supplemented daily with vitamin B complex (400 µg 5-MTHF, 5 µg vitamin B12, 3 mg vitamin B6) and 158 women who supplemented with only folic acid (400 µg folic acid).

“We are excited to see the increasing volume of publications related to the role of the biologically active form 5-MTHF as a better option than folic acid in fertility problems and pregnancy outcomes,” said Silvia Pisoni, Global Market Manager of Reproduction and Women’s Health with Gnosis by Lesaffre, in the release. Pisoni added that the study strengthens the positioning of Quatrefolic in fertility, as benefits have already been seen in observational studies conducted on couples with a history fertility problem such as recurrent fetal loss, premature ovarian insufficiency, or abnormal sperm parameters.“Quatrefolic is proven to be a real solution with beneficial innovated features that match totally to the requirements of physicians and doctors to provide effective solutions and increase consumers’ compliance.”