Dietary Supplements Forum to Focus CBD, Mandatory Product Listings & More

New York, NY—The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) and the American Conference Institute (ACI) have teamed up for Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Dietary Supplements. Back for the 10th year, this year’s event is taking place Westin Grand Central in NYC (in person as well as livestreamed). CRN President and CEO Steve Mister and Tara Falsani, General Counsel, VP at Nature’s Way, will Co-Chair the event.

“It’s such an important time to come together for in-depth discussions of the legal and regulatory challenges our industry faces,” said Mister, in a press release. “Our ability to innovate and to deliver on growing consumer demand for safe, effective, and beneficial dietary supplement and functional food products depends on being able to maneuver the changing legal and regulatory landscape as well. This conference always delivers the latest advice, strategic insights to guide decisions, provocative conversations and the camaraderie that comes from exchanging ideas and learning with your colleagues.”

This year, session will focus on:

Preventing Your Supplement from Becoming the Next Target of Drug Preclusion

Adopting Harmonized Supplement Testing Requirements

Preparing the Way for Mandatory Product Listings

Solving the CBD Stalemate

Devising Strategies to Address Supply Chain Disruption of Raw Materials

What Dietary Supplement Manufacturers Need to Know about Substantiating ESG Claims and Commitments

Identifying the New Enforcers: Industry, The Plaintiffs’ Bar, Consumer Protection Groups

“Legal and regulatory issues are front and center for our industry, affecting supplements used for decades like n-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC) and newer formulations such as hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) alike, with the potential to affect other ingredients,” said Falsani. “Our agenda will help participants prepare for what’s ahead.”