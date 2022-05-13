GIG Highlights Gluten-free Living Solutions

Auburn, Washington—The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) is celebrating Celiac Disease Awareness Month and International Celiac Awareness Day on May 16 with education sessions and virtual events that focus on how to stay gluten-free. Another reason for celebrations: The organization’s 48th anniversary.

Each week, the group has set forth to relieve gluten-related burdens with medical advice and education. GIG kicked off May with a one-hour virtual education session, titled “Staying Safely Gluten-free: At Home and Beyond,” that included information on how gluten-intolerant and sensitive persons can protect themselves from accidental gluten consumption.

Additional efforts include: the Generation GF Teen Summit at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa, CA this summer, and GIG Cares, a separate nonprofit organization focused on fighting food insecurity, while promoting gluten-free education and advocacy.

“We’re excited to actively engage with the celiac and gluten-free communities and the general public during Celiac Awareness Month,” said Jeanne Reid, marketing manager, GIG. “This year’s month-long campaign will provide the opportunity for GIG to share powerful knowledge and resources for navigating this challenging disease at any age or stage of life.”

