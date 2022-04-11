Gummi World cGMP Certified

Tempe, AZ– Gummi World shared that the company has been granted Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) certification, recognizing proper facility practices and standards for dietary supplements.

“As we continue to invest in our manufacturing capabilities, obtaining this certification is a key component in our growth strategy,” said Ayan Monpara, M.D., Gummi World Chief Medical Officer, in a press release. “This recognition of our commitment to high-quality standards opens the door for additional opportunities in the nutraceutical market for our premium products in contract manufacturing for dietary supplements.”

Seemab Zaman, ND, Gummi World Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs, added, “A cGMP inspection includes a thorough review of quality systems, supplier management, the control of raw materials, documentation, calibration, and validation. Current Good Manufacturing Practices are designed to make safety and quality paramount and ensure all of a manufacturer’s processes are thoroughly documented.”

Gummi World said a goal is to shorten the manufacturing process from nine months to four weeks through in-house manufacturing. In addition, Gummi World also obtained its USDA Organic certificate in recent months and is progressing towards receiving its Halal and Kosher certifications in the future.