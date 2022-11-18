HCMC Acquires Green’s Natural Foods

Hollywood, FL—Healthier Choices Management Corporation (HCMC) shared the news that it is set to acquire Green’s Natural Foods, which includes eight stores and vitamin chains. The brand will now contribute its organic produce, natural groceries, dietary supplements, freshly prepared food, and USDA certified organic produce to HCMC’s offerings.

“Green’s Natural Foods significantly accelerates the expansion of our grocery segment,” commented Jeffrey Holman, CEO of HCMC. “It is yet another step in solidifying our growth initiatives, and based upon past performance, we believe this acquisition should approximately double HCMC’s top line revenue yet again, bringing us to approximately $60,000,000 on an annualized basis. We believe this transaction offers compelling value to our shareholders and is a key element in our endeavor to continue building an attractive, growing business with first-class capabilities. We expect to leverage our larger presence and commercial strength to meaningfully accelerate our sales growth while capitalizing on synergies of the business to improve our bottom line.”