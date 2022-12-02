Highlights from SupplySide West 2022

At SupplySide West in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 4, 2022, the WholeFoods Magazine team met with many industry players, getting up-to-date on the latest science and learning about the trends that will be driving sales in 2023. Throughout the event, there was one word we heard again and again: Experiential. Read more about breakthroughs and innovations on this front from Pharmako, Nutriventia, Nutrition21, and Lonza in Settle for so-so? No thanks!
A look at more of the science and innovation discussed on the show floor at SSW:
Gencor & Pharmako educated on liposomes
The Gencor and Pharmako team’s hosted a talk on Liposomes Technology, with a focus on what differentiates PlexoZome technology from other Liposome technologies available in the market today. Pharmako’s genuine liposomes are verified through TEM and Cryo-TEM imaging, Zeta potential, and DLS testing. For a deeper dive, read The Nutraceutical Market & Novel Advanced Delivery Systems.
Cultivate Biologics presented science on cannabinoids
Cultivate Biologics presented on a pathway forward bringing novel cannabinoid formulations that are backed by clinical research to market. The company offers four proprietary, full-plant cannabinoid blends: BioD (CBD:CBDA), BioG (CBGA:CBG), BioV (CBDV:CBDVA:CBD:CBDA), and BioA (CBGA:CBDA). Experts discussed clinical evidence behind full spectrum extracts and the entourage effect; pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data on CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, THC, and THCA (including differences among species and formats and implications for dosing); and efficacy data for joint discomfort, skin conditions, and brain health.
Indena debuted new scientific technology
Indena USA, Inc. debuted its Quercefit technology platform at SupplySide West. At the tradeshow, the brand shared updates on its products, delivery systems, and new developments. Its included PhytosomeTM, Indena’s technology platform aimed to optimize natural compounds to enhance bioavailability in phytomedicine. The company featured its newest advancements: Quercefit, Indena’s quercetin PhytosomeTM which has proven effectiveness on multiple conditions, Anthocran Phytosome TM and RelissaTM. Indena’s approach to sustainability was also shared with its clients at Supply Side West.
Lycored focused on the booming nutri-beauty trend
More brands and expanding in nutracosmetics, and Lycored has the science-backed ingredients to help innovate in this space. The company showcased its ingredient Lumenato. This golden tomato-based wellness extract has been shown in research to deliver beauty results that are still noticeable weeks after supplementation. Beauty-from-within concepts can complement topical products, the company says, offering synergy for increased efficacy while delivering whole-body benefits thanks to the ingested nutrients. Tune into Lumenato: The wellness extract that’s helping rethink beauty to learn more.
Bergstrom Nutrition showcased hair thickness research
Bergstrom Nutrition featured its latest clinical research on OptiMSM (methylsulfonylmethane) and its role in beauty from within. A new study focused on OptiMSM’s benefits for hair suggests an improvement in hair thickness supported by the micrometric measurements and self-assessment, as well as the improvement of hair density, growth, and strength, all reported through self-assessment. An additional subjective study recently conducted with Media Lab Science highlights OptiMSM’s positive effect on hair, skin, and nails. Bergstrom will premiere a new video in their booth showcasing these collective benefits with an exciting new approach.
Balchem shared consumer survey results
Balchem Corp. featured findings from a recent attitude and usage study, Consumers’ Redefined Path to Wellness and shared insights on the disrupted consumer. The research revealed a shift in consumer mindset around health and wellness. This ranged from mental to physical and emotional health, which all were top concerns. The path to wellness may continue to evolve, but consumers have made behavioral changes that are predicted to remain. 75% of US adults say they will increase the time and money spent on health and wellness activities as part of their new way of looking at living life well. Watch the on demand webinar here.
Kappa Bioscience introduced a new K2 product
Kappa Bioscience launched the first USDA organic-certified all-trans, all-bioactive vitamin K2-MK7 for oil-based health applications to the US market, named K2VITAL MCT Organic. It debuted at SupplySide West, where visitors were invited to discover Kappa’s K2VITAL MCT Organic and learn more. K2VITAL MCT Organic is certified by Quality Assurance International in line with the USDA’s organic program and international standards. Therefore, it is organic, as well as soy-, palm- and allergen-free, vegan and Halal, Kosher and non-GMO certified. Its shelf-life is 36 months, the solution is available in liquid oil form in various concentrations and sizes.
Additionally, both Balchem and Kappa Bioscience booths featured a new immune health prototype, Power Boost, a powerful combination of K2VITAL, Z-life Zinc Max and Wellmune in one delicious shot. Finally, Kappa and Balchem joined forces to add more trees to the Kappa Forest. Attendees who visited both booths had a tree planted in their name.
FrieslandCampina highlights opps for gut health
FrieslandCampina Ingredients showcased its newly launched Biotis GOS-OP High Purity for gut health. The ingredient is targeted for dietary supplements, including capsules, gummies and powder sticks. As the company notes, consumers are increasingly seeking out proactive ways to improve their health, and data suggests two in three people recognize that gut health is key to achieving overall well-being. Biotis GOS has been shown to influence the balance of the gut microbiota, producing beneficial effects on gut health and mental well-being.
Sempera focused on benefits of functional mushrooms
Sempera Organics focused on its core business, which is a full range organic functional mushroom ingredients. Nirmal Nair, Founder and CEO, says functional mushrooms are booming for good reasons. “Mushrooms provide species-specific benefits that help improve the overall quality of products in which they are incorporated. Their thoughtful inclusion in formulas helps brands align their product(s) with target benefits that are of major interest to consumers. Brands featuring Sempera’s California-grown mushroom ingredients manufactured in a cGMP, waste-free facility via environmentally friendly and sustainable methods is a great differentiator, let alone the USDA organic, kosher, vegan, and gluten-free nature of the products, which are generally sought after by consumers.” Sempera has a portfolio of organic mushroom powders and blends standardized to beta glucans. And now, the company is developing species-specific extracts to provide unique substantiated claims for species-specific extracts. Focused benefits are clarity, immune support, sports performance, stress, and skincare.
Gnosis by Lesaffre discussed stability of menaquinone
Gnosis by Lesaffre introduced MenaQ7Ò Matrix, which is a combination of its MenaQ7Ò Vitamin K2 as MK-7 brand delivered in its Matrix K2 enhanced protective technology. As the company explains, ensuring the stability of menaquinone ingredients can be complex; moisture and mineral salts are critical variables for degradation, so a protective technology is needed to shelter the menaquinone molecules during shelf life. Matrix is the result of a proprietary technology that protects the particles of MK-7 with no coating, additives, or additional ingredients. The company says it provides a less cumbersome and more predictable formulation process for complex K2 products.
Aker BioMarine focused on enhanced bioavailability
PL+ by Aker BioMarine is a technology platform utilizing the potential of phospholipids from krill oil (PL’s) as a unique delivery platform. As the company explained, phospholipids are both water and fat soluble, so they act as an emulsifier. They can create micelles for a maximum surface area for improved absorption of low-solubility and low-permeable substances. Combining PL’s with other ingredients that have lower bioavailability and absorption rates into the body (such as curcumin, CoQ10, CBD, lutein and certain omega fatty acid sources), this new option can boost and enhance the uptake of certain ingredients up to 25 times. And that, Aker explained, makes it possible to bring new cost-effective supplements to market.
Bioenergy Life Science (BLS) talked solubility
BLS was shining a spotlight on its new RiaGev Water Soluble. This ingredient is fully water soluble, which makes it applicable to RTDs, liquid beverages, and powders/tablets designed to dissolve in water. RiaGev Water Soluble utilizes the popular Ascorbic Acid (vitamin C) as the carrier, which the company explained allows it to be a popular healthy aging ingredient suitable for everyone.
Activ’Inside offered solutions for skin & brain health
Activ’Inside showcased plant-based ingredients including its champagne-derived Memophenol, SkinAx², SkinAx² Lift and Belight3 ingredients. Memophenol is backed by six pre-clinical studies and nine proprietary clinicals to validate the combination of French champagne grapes and wild blueberry extracts. The company says the blend concentrates the spectrum of essential polyphenols for a triple synergistic effect: higher bioavailability, improved neuroprotection, and increased antioxidant capacities. Memophenol has been shown to help improve neurogenesis and synaptic plasticity, helping consumers to restore memory, boost concentration, extend mental endurance, and boost overall cognitive performance. The ingredient can benefit senior, gamers, students, and others looking for cognitive support.
Probi highlighted iron absorption
Probi was discussing the benefits of FerroSorb, which is a clinically proven probiotic iron-absorption concept that supports long-term iron status. The concept is based on Lactiplantibacillus plantarum 299v (LP299V), combined with a balanced dose of iron. The company explains that, unlike iron-only supplements, Probi FerroSorb increases uptake, reducing the quantity of iron needed. In terms of formulation opportunities, it is ideal for capsules, tablets, stick-packs, and functional foods such as beverages and powder products.
Unibar Corporation shared research on eye health
Unibar was spreading the word about nutrition for eye health, which it said it an under-served area with big market potential. But science shows the potential here. One study published in the Journal of Food Biochemistry revealed the effects of supplementation of capsicum on dry eye. In an animal study, researchers found that all three doses of CCA decreased IOP by a statistically significant amount. Similarly, the group that supplemented with the capsanthin, experienced significantly increased tear break-up time and volume and decreased corneal inflammation. The data confirmed it has the capacity as a strong antioxidant and its ability to help inhibit the expression of particular inflammatory cytokines was shown to create balance.
TriNutra discussed benefits of ThmyoQuin for athletes
TriNutra shared findings of its study on ThymoQuin when combined with omega-3 oil on the gut-immune axis. The study, published in the ECronicon Journal, was conducted with marathon runners who consumed 500mg of black cumin seed oil blend and 1,500mg of fish oil, or a placebo for one month. Participants who supplemented with the ThymoQuin and omega-3 oil blend reported significantly (-62%) fewer upper-respiratory tract complaints, better overall health and a more positive mood (+15%). The supplemented runners had greater omega-3 blood levels and lower stress levels (cortisol, -37%). Effects can be felt in two days, the company added, making this another experiential standout.
Nutrameltz offered a new delivery system
Ingredients by Nature showcased citrus science
Ingredients by Nature (IBN) discussed results from a study on its ingredient Eriomin, which is a patented extract of lemon-based flavonoids. This recent human clinical study is the second to validate the Eriomin’s multifunctional approach to aid in prediabetes management in borderline diabetic participants, the company shared. The findings: 12 weeks of Eriomin supplementation (200 mg/d) resulted in a reduction in hyperglycemia, and a diminished inflammatory response. IBN was also celebrating a major milestone: IBN’s parent company, Brewster Nutrition, celebrated its 90th anniversary at the show. Stay tuned for more coverage on Brewster Nutrition.
UNPA chose an achievement award recipient
ABC launched Best Practices SOP on Disposal / Destruction of ‘Irreparably Defective Articles’
PhytoGaia introduced ingredients
Novozymes OneHealth explored innovation in oral health
Novozymes OneHealth was raising awareness about vitamin K2 shortfalls, and highlighting the benefits its natural vitamin K2-7, MenaquinGold. This non-soy and non-synthetic ingredient, made through a chickpea-based soy-free fermentation process, can be formulated into various supplements for diverse health indications, including supporting bone, heart health, and an active lifestyle. To learn more, don’t miss The Natural View: Benefits of MenaquinGold Vitamin K2. The company also discussed innovations in oral health. Its BioFresh 4+ is an enzymatic solution that works to eliminate oral malodor for up to four hours. There’s demand for such products, as self-perceived “bad breath” affects as many as half of Americans surveyed, the company reports.
Aker BioMarine released a new delivery platform
PL+ by Aker BioMarine is a groundbreaking technology platform utilizing the potential of phospholipids from krill oil (PL’s) as a unique delivery platform to bring new innovation to the nutraceuticals industry. Since phospholipids are both water and fat soluble, they act as an emulsifier and can create micelles for a maximum surface area for improved absorption for low-solubility and low-permeable substances. By combining PL’s with other ingredients that have lower bioavailability and absorption rates into the body (such as Curcumin, CoQ10, CBD, Lutein and certain Omega sources), we can boost and enhance the uptake of these ingredients up to 25 times, bringing new cost-effective supplements to market.
Nutriventia showcased ashwagandha science
The company discussed research on Prolanza, the new age Ashwagandha, which has been clinically substantiated to help manage stress, improve sleep quality, and deliver cognitive benefits in memory and focus. The ingredient features a broad spectrum of bioactives, including 10 USP withanolides and a sustained-release low dose for all-day stress management. SSW attendees were able to take a stress test at the Nutriventia booth. The average stress score of all respondents was 17.86, suggesting that most of us have moderate stress and can benefit from ingredients like ashwagandha.
Epax shines a light on omega-11
Epax specializes in high-purity, condition-specific EPA and DHA products for nutraceuticals, but at SSW something new was in the spotlight: a product that derives its benefits from cetoleic acid. EPAX Cetoleic 10 contains cetoleic acid (an omega-11 marine lipid) and gondoic acid (omega-9). In a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized pilot trial, skin redness was significantly reduced in subjects taking EPAX Cetoleic 10. The company notes that, though this ingredient contains less EPA and DHA than typical omega-3 products, another study has found that it can boost the Omega-3 index.
SUANFARMA announced the launch of an e-commerce site
SUANFARMA announced the launch of NutraSmallPacks.com, a turnkey e-commerce sourcing site offering small quantities of essential nutrients and clinically-trialed, branded nutraceutical ingredients. This first-of-its-kind site was designed to address and satisfy the supply needs of innovative supplement brands exploring formulations or doing small-batch production. For more information, visit NutraSmallPacks.com.
Natural Remedies focused on stress reduction & sleep support
Natural Remedies was showcasing Holixer, a new ingredient designed to support stress reduction and better sleep. It features holy basil, which is commonly used in Ayurveda as an adaptogen that supports mental and physical stress. Studies have shown that Holixer inhibits or reduces cortisol release from the adrenal glands. Learn more about the ingredient and supporting science by viewing the AIDP Innovation Day session Introduction to Holixer®, a New, Low Dose Ayurvedic with Clinical Support for Stress and Sleep.
Bioiberica put the spotlight on joint support
Global life science company Bioiberica showcased its hyaluronic acid matrix ingredients: Dermial for skin & beauty and Mobilee for mobility. Supplemental forms of hyaluronic acid can help to lubricate joints, which can reduce stiffness and improve range of motion. Bioiberica’s Mobilee contains three naturally occurring components—HA, polysaccharides and collagen—designed to work synergistically to increase the body’s synthesis of hyaluronic acid by up to 200-fold. Effective at a low dose, the company says it can be easily formulated in a range of formats, as well as combined with other joint health ingredients, like Boswellia and type II collagen.
Layn launched new tea line
Layn Natural Ingredients was spreading word that botanical ingredients are experiencing strong growth, and consumers are seeking out natural instead of synthetic. The company added to its tea extract portfolio with an Instant Tea Extract Powder Line. The line includes varieties: Black Tea, Green Tea, Pu-erh Tea, White Tea, and Oolong Tea, which are available in caffeinated and decaffeinated forms. The line was formulated using a water extraction method, which the company says helps retain the flavor in traditional tea leaves. The powder can be used in hot and cold tea, and can be used for flavor and product preservation applications. All powders are non-GMO, and organic options are available.
Unigen discussed sleep support
Unigen’s branded ingredient Maizinol has been shown to have a positive impact on restorative sleep. Qi Jia, Ph.D., President and CEO, Unigen, explained, “The increases of average deep sleep times and decreases of morning salivary cortisol were significant from Maizinol groups against placebo. Maizinol is a trending ingredient to address consumer needs for better sleep and less stress as an alternative supplementation of hormonal melatonin. Maizinol is a standardized corn leaf extract with good water solubility and stability, which makes it easy to be formulated in gummy, gel, and RTD products for sleep and stress support.”
Gadot showcases non-laxative magnesium ingredient
Gadot Biochemical Industries put a spotlight on its pure magnesium bisglycinate ingredient, which intended for use in finished products that support mental health and well-being. The ingredient is sourced from the Dead Sea, which provides a unique offering of minerals and is 100% fully reacted, chelated, and non-buffered. A positive difference from other ingredients: It does not have laxative properties and is gentle on sensitive stomachs. The ingredient is non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal and Kosher certified. It has no metallic aftertaste, so it is good for RTDs and premix powders.
Artemis launched a phytonutrient-rich ingredient for food & bev
Artemis International was on hand to showcase its first ingredient formulated for food and beverage applications. BerryActiv5 is designed to provide a convenient solution to deliver the benefits of berry phytonutrients. It combines five thoroughly researched, phytonutrient-rich berries into one soluble blend: aronia, blueberry, cranberry, cherry, and elderberry. Studies over the years have consistently borne out that aronia bolsters heart health, blueberry supports brain and cognitive function, cranberry helps with urinary tract and digestive health, cherry aids exercise recovery, and elderberry supports immune function.
Horphag educated on many benefits of Pycnogenol
Known as nature’s super-antioxidant, Pycnogenol delivers a range of scientifically supported benefits, including for circulation, joints, skin, and respiratory health. The branded ingredient has more than 40 years of scientific research behind it, with more than 160 clinical trials and 450 scientific publications showing its benefits. Most recent: A 2022 study found Pycnogenol helps relieve and may prevent symptoms of restless legs syndrome, including crawling, throbbing, itching, aching, and sleep issues.
Arla Foods spotlighted concept to target hydration
Arla Foods Ingredients showcased an ingredient concept that combines whey protein and electrolytes. “Rehydrate and Restore” features Lacprodan SP-9213, a whey protein isolate. Each 500-ml bottle contains 25g of whey protein. According to the company, it allows on-pack claims such as high-protein, as well as contains electrolytes, low sugar, and low lactose. The company also showcased “Protein in Every Layer,” an indulgent bar with protein throughout, which features whey and milk protein ingredients from the company’s Lacprodan range. Another focus: “Whey More Powerful,” which is demonstration of the sports nutrition applications of Lacprodan BLG-100, a pure beta-lactoglobulin that contains 45% more leucine than commercially available whey protein isolates, according to the company.
FruitSmart educated on the health benefits of fruit
FruitSmart was informing attendees about how fruit juice is an excellent carrier for both taste and functionality. On display: Two novel fruit beverage concepts created from premium cold-pressed fruit-based ingredients and blended with botanicals and macronutrients such as protein. Depending on the fruit used, the company says, juice can provide a wide range of nutrients, including antioxidants and polyphenols. FruitSmart’s beverage concepts illustrate how brands can leverage the natural benefits of high-quality fruit-based drinks as part of a healthy, balanced diet.
Capsoil Technologies shared innovations
Natures Crops launched 70GA Dry Ahiflower Oil
The newly certified B Corp shared news of its partnership with CoreFX Ingredients to launch 70GA Dry Ahiflower Oil. Ahiflower is a propriety seed oil that the company says contains more biologically advanced omegas than any other natural plant source. The ingredient is said to offer all the benefits of the oil in a convenient, clean-tasting powder. Also new: Ahiflower 80DHA and 150DHA, a vegan omega source offering a broad array of omegas. The blends leverage the oxidative stability and sensory properties of both Ahiflower and Algarithm DHA oils and concentrates.
Live Earth Products showcases fulvic acids
Live Earth Products, a family-run business based in Utah, was on hand to discuss its American-sourced humic and fulvic acids. The ingredients used by formulators, wellness brands, and now in the company’s own dietary supplement, LM-32 HC.The company says it is designed to support gut health, immune function, and cognitive health, when taken regularly. It also supports digestion and nutrient absorption. LM-32 HC is cold water extracted fulvic acid from humic shale, mined exclusively from the Rockland mine of Utah. It is non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free, and vegan. It is also 100% organic and free of fillers and additives. Fulvic acids are trending, as seen in the December installment of What’s Selling.
Better-Juice, Ltd. talked new tech
Sugar-reduction foodtech start-up Better-Juice, Ltd. discussed the launch of its first full-capacity manufacturing plant, setting the wheels in motion for full commercial production of its proprietary sugar-reducing immobilized enzymes. The new facility will enable the company to fulfill current commissions from juice producers globally, as well as respond to anticipated new demands. The groundbreaking technology developed by the Israeli start-up produces proprietary beads composed of non-GMO microorganisms that naturally convert the juice’s composition of fruit sugars including sucrose, glucose and fructose into better-for-you prebiotic and other non-digestible fibers. The new site—located in the Nes Ziona science park south of Tel Aviv—is replete with commercial-scale equipment, including an industrial fermenter and industrial immobilization processor. The specialized equipment is used for growing and harvesting the beaded microorganisms used in producing Better Juice’s immobilized sugar-reducing enzymes. The site also houses pilot labs and the company’s new headquarters.
PanTheryx offered insights into colostrum innovations
The PanTheryx team shared more about their high-quality bovine colostrum innovations and giving away copies of Dr. Michael Roizen’s new book, The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow. Dr. Roizen, a member of PanTheryx’s scientific advisory board, provides an inspiring look at longevity, and how nutrition with key nutrients like cow colostrum can support our body’s nutrition requirements as we age. The PanTheryx leadership and scientific teams can discuss the following topics:
- New product formulations in the areas of extruded soft-chews, rolled and baked nutrition bars, and freeze dried yogurt drops
- The company’s contract manufacturing capabilities that give them the ability to control every stage of production
- The science showing how cow colostrum was effective in completely blocking the NSAID-induced increase in intestinal permeability; this could mean gut relief for the 30 million people taking NSAIDs every day for aches, pains, and healthy heart function
Geno entered into functional foods and bevs
Geno launched its new functional ingredient, Avela natural (R)-1,3-Butanediol. The novel, sugar-free ingredient, debuted at SSW. It offers a fast, easy and accessible way to raise beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketone levels, according to the company. Made from plant sugars using Geno’s sustainable, proprietary fermentation process, the ingredient is a source of natural energy and can provide these benefits of ketosis on demand, supporting a variety of lifestyles. Avela is self-affirmed GRAS and can be used to formulate a broad range of keto-friendly products across a variety of categories—including beverages, bars and gels—driving down costs and increasing its distribution potential and acceptance in retail outlets.
Radicle Science launched its proof engine
Radicle Sciencelaunched its Radicle Proof Engine, which assists non-pharmaceuticals to generate clinical evidence to close the proof gap between non-prescription wellness products and pharmaceutical drugs. It allows supplement brands to develop innovative products, market defensible claims, and more, according to the brand. Any vitamin supplement or nutraceutical company can generate real, scientifically validated proof of efficacy, allowing the development of innovative and effective products. It is the first Proof-as-a-Service solution: the Radicle Proof Engine by Radicle Science, enabling non-pharmaceutical health and wellness products to clinically prove their true effects beyond placebo and glean trial research verified data that drives their entire business lifecycle from developing products to customer retention, according to its release.
DSM focused on in-demand benefits
DSM showcased its portfolio of science-backed ingredients for immunity, brain health, gut health, and more. For immunity, DSM focused on two innovations: ampli-D, and OPTIMMUNITY (a curated micronutrient blend). Also on display: the sustainable, algal-based lifes OMEGA range. A trend to watch, the company said, is “immunity-plus” as consumers remained focused on supporting immune health year-round while also looking to improve sleep, cognitive health, and more. DSM is focusing on delivering innovation on the targeted benefits consumers are seeking now.