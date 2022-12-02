Highlights from SupplySide West 2022

At SupplySide West in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 4, 2022, the WholeFoods Magazine team met with many industry players, getting up-to-date on the latest science and learning about the trends that will be driving sales in 2023. Throughout the event, there was one word we heard again and again: Experiential. Read more about breakthroughs and innovations on this front from Pharmako, Nutriventia, Nutrition21, and Lonza in Settle for so-so? No thanks!

A look at more of the science and innovation discussed on the show floor at SSW:

Gencor & Pharmako educated on liposomes

The Gencor and Pharmako team’s hosted a talk on Liposomes Technology, with a focus on what differentiates PlexoZome technology from other Liposome technologies available in the market today. Pharmako’s genuine liposomes are verified through TEM and Cryo-TEM imaging, Zeta potential, and DLS testing. For a deeper dive, read The Nutraceutical Market & Novel Advanced Delivery Systems.

Cultivate Biologics presented science on cannabinoids

Cultivate Biologics presented on a pathway forward bringing novel cannabinoid formulations that are backed by clinical research to market. The company offers four proprietary, full-plant cannabinoid blends: BioD (CBD:CBDA), BioG (CBGA:CBG), BioV (CBDV:CBDVA:CBD:CBDA), and BioA (CBGA:CBDA). Experts discussed clinical evidence behind full spectrum extracts and the entourage effect; pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data on CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, THC, and THCA (including differences among species and formats and implications for dosing); and efficacy data for joint discomfort, skin conditions, and brain health.

Indena debuted new scientific technology

Indena USA, Inc. debuted its Quercefit technology platform at SupplySide West. At the tradeshow, the brand shared updates on its products, delivery systems, and new developments. Its included PhytosomeTM, Indena’s technology platform aimed to optimize natural compounds to enhance bioavailability in phytomedicine. The company featured its newest advancements: Quercefit, Indena’s quercetin PhytosomeTM which has proven effectiveness on multiple conditions, Anthocran Phytosome TM and RelissaTM. Indena’s approach to sustainability was also shared with its clients at Supply Side West.

Lycored focused on the booming nutri-beauty trend

More brands and expanding in nutracosmetics, and Lycored has the science-backed ingredients to help innovate in this space. The company showcased its ingredient Lumenato. This golden tomato-based wellness extract has been shown in research to deliver beauty results that are still noticeable weeks after supplementation. Beauty-from-within concepts can complement topical products, the company says, offering synergy for increased efficacy while delivering whole-body benefits thanks to the ingested nutrients. Tune into Lumenato: The wellness extract that’s helping rethink beauty to learn more.

Bergstrom Nutrition showcased hair thickness research

Bergstrom Nutrition featured its latest clinical research on OptiMSM (methylsulfonylmethane) and its role in beauty from within. A new study focused on OptiMSM’s benefits for hair suggests an improvement in hair thickness supported by the micrometric measurements and self-assessment, as well as the improvement of hair density, growth, and strength, all reported through self-assessment. An additional subjective study recently conducted with Media Lab Science highlights OptiMSM’s positive effect on hair, skin, and nails. Bergstrom will premiere a new video in their booth showcasing these collective benefits with an exciting new approach.

Balchem shared consumer survey results

Balchem Corp. featured findings from a recent attitude and usage study, Consumers’ Redefined Path to Wellness and shared insights on the disrupted consumer. The research revealed a shift in consumer mindset around health and wellness. This ranged from mental to physical and emotional health, which all were top concerns. The path to wellness may continue to evolve, but consumers have made behavioral changes that are predicted to remain. 75% of US adults say they will increase the time and money spent on health and wellness activities as part of their new way of looking at living life well. Watch the on demand webinar here.

Kappa Bioscience introduced a new K2 product

Kappa Bioscience launched the first USDA organic-certified all-trans, all-bioactive vitamin K2-MK7 for oil-based health applications to the US market, named K2VITAL MCT Organic. It debuted at SupplySide West, where visitors were invited to discover Kappa’s K2VITAL MCT Organic and learn more. K2VITAL MCT Organic is certified by Quality Assurance International in line with the USDA’s organic program and international standards. Therefore, it is organic, as well as soy-, palm- and allergen-free, vegan and Halal, Kosher and non-GMO certified. Its shelf-life is 36 months, the solution is available in liquid oil form in various concentrations and sizes.

Additionally, both Balchem and Kappa Bioscience booths featured a new immune health prototype, Power Boost, a powerful combination of K2VITAL, Z-life Zinc Max and Wellmune in one delicious shot. Finally, Kappa and Balchem joined forces to add more trees to the Kappa Forest. Attendees who visited both booths had a tree planted in their name.

FrieslandCampina highlights opps for gut health

FrieslandCampina Ingredients showcased its newly launched Biotis GOS-OP High Purity for gut health. The ingredient is targeted for dietary supplements, including capsules, gummies and powder sticks. As the company notes, consumers are increasingly seeking out proactive ways to improve their health, and data suggests two in three people recognize that gut health is key to achieving overall well-being. Biotis GOS has been shown to influence the balance of the gut microbiota, producing beneficial effects on gut health and mental well-being.

Sempera focused on benefits of functional mushrooms

Sempera Organics focused on its core business, which is a full range organic functional mushroom ingredients. Nirmal Nair, Founder and CEO, says functional mushrooms are booming for good reasons. “Mushrooms provide species-specific benefits that help improve the overall quality of products in which they are incorporated. Their thoughtful inclusion in formulas helps brands align their product(s) with target benefits that are of major interest to consumers. Brands featuring Sempera’s California-grown mushroom ingredients manufactured in a cGMP, waste-free facility via environmentally friendly and sustainable methods is a great differentiator, let alone the USDA organic, kosher, vegan, and gluten-free nature of the products, which are generally sought after by consumers.” Sempera has a portfolio of organic mushroom powders and blends standardized to beta glucans. And now, the company is developing species-specific extracts to provide unique substantiated claims for species-specific extracts. Focused benefits are clarity, immune support, sports performance, stress, and skincare.

Gnosis by Lesaffre discussed stability of menaquinone

Gnosis by Lesaffre introduced MenaQ7Ò Matrix, which is a combination of its MenaQ7Ò Vitamin K2 as MK-7 brand delivered in its Matrix K2 enhanced protective technology. As the company explains, ensuring the stability of menaquinone ingredients can be complex; moisture and mineral salts are critical variables for degradation, so a protective technology is needed to shelter the menaquinone molecules during shelf life. Matrix is the result of a proprietary technology that protects the particles of MK-7 with no coating, additives, or additional ingredients. The company says it provides a less cumbersome and more predictable formulation process for complex K2 products.

Aker BioMarine focused on enhanced bioavailability

PL+ by Aker BioMarine is a technology platform utilizing the potential of phospholipids from krill oil (PL’s) as a unique delivery platform. As the company explained, phospholipids are both water and fat soluble, so they act as an emulsifier. They can create micelles for a maximum surface area for improved absorption of low-solubility and low-permeable substances. Combining PL’s with other ingredients that have lower bioavailability and absorption rates into the body (such as curcumin, CoQ10, CBD, lutein and certain omega fatty acid sources), this new option can boost and enhance the uptake of certain ingredients up to 25 times. And that, Aker explained, makes it possible to bring new cost-effective supplements to market.

Bioenergy Life Science (BLS) talked solubility

BLS was shining a spotlight on its new RiaGev Water Soluble. This ingredient is fully water soluble, which makes it applicable to RTDs, liquid beverages, and powders/tablets designed to dissolve in water. RiaGev Water Soluble utilizes the popular Ascorbic Acid (vitamin C) as the carrier, which the company explained allows it to be a popular healthy aging ingredient suitable for everyone.

Activ’Inside offered solutions for skin & brain health

Activ’Inside showcased plant-based ingredients including its champagne-derived Memophenol, SkinAx², SkinAx² Lift and Belight3 ingredients. Memophenol is backed by six pre-clinical studies and nine proprietary clinicals to validate the combination of French champagne grapes and wild blueberry extracts. The company says the blend concentrates the spectrum of essential polyphenols for a triple synergistic effect: higher bioavailability, improved neuroprotection, and increased antioxidant capacities. Memophenol has been shown to help improve neurogenesis and synaptic plasticity, helping consumers to restore memory, boost concentration, extend mental endurance, and boost overall cognitive performance. The ingredient can benefit senior, gamers, students, and others looking for cognitive support.

Probi highlighted iron absorption

Probi was discussing the benefits of FerroSorb, which is a clinically proven probiotic iron-absorption concept that supports long-term iron status. The concept is based on Lactiplantibacillus plantarum 299v (LP299V), combined with a balanced dose of iron. The company explains that, unlike iron-only supplements, Probi FerroSorb increases uptake, reducing the quantity of iron needed. In terms of formulation opportunities, it is ideal for capsules, tablets, stick-packs, and functional foods such as beverages and powder products.

Unibar Corporation shared research on eye health

Unibar was spreading the word about nutrition for eye health, which it said it an under-served area with big market potential. But science shows the potential here. One study published in the Journal of Food Biochemistry revealed the effects of supplementation of capsicum on dry eye. In an animal study, researchers found that all three doses of CCA decreased IOP by a statistically significant amount. Similarly, the group that supplemented with the capsanthin, experienced significantly increased tear break-up time and volume and decreased corneal inflammation. The data confirmed it has the capacity as a strong antioxidant and its ability to help inhibit the expression of particular inflammatory cytokines was shown to create balance.

TriNutra discussed benefits of ThmyoQuin for athletes

TriNutra shared findings of its study on ThymoQuin when combined with omega-3 oil on the gut-immune axis. The study, published in the ECronicon Journal, was conducted with marathon runners who consumed 500mg of black cumin seed oil blend and 1,500mg of fish oil, or a placebo for one month. Participants who supplemented with the ThymoQuin and omega-3 oil blend reported significantly (-62%) fewer upper-respiratory tract complaints, better overall health and a more positive mood (+15%). The supplemented runners had greater omega-3 blood levels and lower stress levels (cortisol, -37%). Effects can be felt in two days, the company added, making this another experiential standout.

Nutrameltz offered a new delivery system

Nutrameltz new delivery system format is now available. Its solid dosage forms that are dissolved in the mouth. This avoids the first pass metabolism in the gut and liver, which in turn provides improved bioavailability. Additionally, it will not be affected by gastric fluids, making the choice of route for reducing gastric irritation. Nutrameltz has a three-year stability and shelf-life and targeted for the pill averse. It is available in blister packs. Nutrameltz’ s condition-specific categories include antioxidants, immunity, beauty (hair, skin and nails), mood, stress and sleep support, joint health, energy support, digestive health, heart health, weight management, healthy blood sugar support, women’s health and vision health. Kolla added that Nutrameltz is working to launch a wide range of branded nutraceuticals.

Ingredients by Nature showcased citrus science

Ingredients by Nature (IBN) discussed results from a study on its ingredient Eriomin, which is a patented extract of lemon-based flavonoids. This recent human clinical study is the second to validate the Eriomin’s multifunctional approach to aid in prediabetes management in borderline diabetic participants, the company shared. The findings: 12 weeks of Eriomin supplementation (200 mg/d) resulted in a reduction in hyperglycemia, and a diminished inflammatory response. IBN was also celebrating a major milestone: IBN’s parent company, Brewster Nutrition, celebrated its 90th anniversary at the show. Stay tuned for more coverage on Brewster Nutrition.

UNPA chose an achievement award recipient

United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) shared the news it has chosen Dr. Raj Chopra as the 2022 Lifetime Service and Achievement Award recipient. This honor is awarded to individuals in the natural products industry who have devoted their hearts and minds to the betterment of society through ethical and diligent business leadership. Dr. Chopra is one of the world's leading experts in chewable multivitamin formulations, timed-release formulations, and bio-enhanced nutritional supplements. During his more than 50 years in the American health foods and vitamin industry, he has co-authored numerous papers and patents that have led to breakthroughs in nutrition. He has conducted research on the dietary supplement ingredient CoenzymeQ10 (CoQ10), and he is a cofounder of Tishcon Corp., a contract manufacturer of nutrition products.

ABC launched Best Practices SOP on Disposal / Destruction of ‘Irreparably Defective Articles’

The American Botanical Council presented on the launch of the ABC-AHP-NCNPR Best Practices Standardized Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Disposal / Destruction of Irreparably Defective Articles. "Over the past 12 years, BAPP has published 75 extensively peer-reviewed documents that confirm the presence of adulterated, fraudulent ingredients (mis)labeled as herbal raw materials, extracts, and essential oils," said Mark Blumenthal, Founder and Executive Director of the American Botanical Council and Founder and Director of BAPP, in a press release. "These highly constructive BAPP publications are used by many responsible members of the herb industry, in the United States and internationally, to set appropriate quality specifications for their botanical ingredients. Now, BAPP has expanded its range of activity by providing responsible members of the food, supplement, cosmetic, and OTC drug industries with this SOP so that they can remove ingredients from the supply chain that should never have been offered for sale in the first place. Ultimately, this results in better quality products reaching consumers." Learn more here

PhytoGaia introduced ingredients

PhytoGaia shared the news of its new and novel dietary supplement ingredients, namely STGaia and TocoGaia. It also marked the return to normalcy where we saw increased in the number of attendees, which is great for the industry. The quality of attendees was great with brand owners and such as Amway/Nutrilite and Bausch & Lomb coming over to PhytoGaia's booth for discussion and to find out our new offering – STGaia. STGaia is a novel and natural synergistic complex of plant squalene and tocotrienols, naturally extracted from sustainably-sourced palm fruits. It is specifically developed for oral and topical beauty via its potent moisturizing effect (prevents trans-epidermal water loss) and super antioxidant property to support healthy skin and hair growth. These brand owners and companies are keen and excited especially when knowing that this is a plant-derived squalene with tocotrienols with new human clinical trial on STGaia for skin nutrition and healthy hair, which is a growing segment in industry.

Novozymes OneHealth explored innovation in oral health

Novozymes OneHealth was raising awareness about vitamin K2 shortfalls, and highlighting the benefits its natural vitamin K2-7, MenaquinGold. This non-soy and non-synthetic ingredient, made through a chickpea-based soy-free fermentation process, can be formulated into various supplements for diverse health indications, including supporting bone, heart health, and an active lifestyle. To learn more, don’t miss The Natural View: Benefits of MenaquinGold Vitamin K2. The company also discussed innovations in oral health. Its BioFresh 4+ is an enzymatic solution that works to eliminate oral malodor for up to four hours. There’s demand for such products, as self-perceived “bad breath” affects as many as half of Americans surveyed, the company reports.

Aker BioMarine released a new delivery platform

PL+ by Aker BioMarine is a groundbreaking technology platform utilizing the potential of phospholipids from krill oil (PL’s) as a unique delivery platform to bring new innovation to the nutraceuticals industry. Since phospholipids are both water and fat soluble, they act as an emulsifier and can create micelles for a maximum surface area for improved absorption for low-solubility and low-permeable substances. By combining PL’s with other ingredients that have lower bioavailability and absorption rates into the body (such as Curcumin, CoQ10, CBD, Lutein and certain Omega sources), we can boost and enhance the uptake of these ingredients up to 25 times, bringing new cost-effective supplements to market. Nutriventia showcased ashwagandha science The company discussed research on Prolanza, the new age Ashwagandha, which has been clinically substantiated to help manage stress, improve sleep quality, and deliver cognitive benefits in memory and focus. The ingredient features a broad spectrum of bioactives, including 10 USP withanolides and a sustained-release low dose for all-day stress management. SSW attendees were able to take a stress test at the Nutriventia booth. The average stress score of all respondents was 17.86, suggesting that most of us have moderate stress and can benefit from ingredients like ashwagandha. Epax shines a light on omega-11 Epax specializes in high-purity, condition-specific EPA and DHA products for nutraceuticals, but at SSW something new was in the spotlight: a product that derives its benefits from cetoleic acid. EPAX Cetoleic 10 contains cetoleic acid (an omega-11 marine lipid) and gondoic acid (omega-9). In a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized pilot trial, skin redness was significantly reduced in subjects taking EPAX Cetoleic 10. The company notes that, though this ingredient contains less EPA and DHA than typical omega-3 products, another study has found that it can boost the Omega-3 index. SUANFARMA announced the launch of an e-commerce site SUANFARMA announced the launch of NutraSmallPacks.com, a turnkey e-commerce sourcing site offering small quantities of essential nutrients and clinically-trialed, branded nutraceutical ingredients. This first-of-its-kind site was designed to address and satisfy the supply needs of innovative supplement brands exploring formulations or doing small-batch production. For more information, visit NutraSmallPacks.com. Natural Remedies focused on stress reduction & sleep support Natural Remedies was showcasing Holixer, a new ingredient designed to support stress reduction and better sleep. It features holy basil, which is commonly used in Ayurveda as an adaptogen that supports mental and physical stress. Studies have shown that Holixer inhibits or reduces cortisol release from the adrenal glands. Learn more about the ingredient and supporting science by viewing the AIDP Innovation Day session Introduction to Holixer®, a New, Low Dose Ayurvedic with Clinical Support for Stress and Sleep. Bioiberica put the spotlight on joint support Global life science company Bioiberica showcased its hyaluronic acid matrix ingredients: Dermial for skin & beauty and Mobilee for mobility. Supplemental forms of hyaluronic acid can help to lubricate joints, which can reduce stiffness and improve range of motion. Bioiberica’s Mobilee contains three naturally occurring components—HA, polysaccharides and collagen—designed to work synergistically to increase the body’s synthesis of hyaluronic acid by up to 200-fold. Effective at a low dose, the company says it can be easily formulated in a range of formats, as well as combined with other joint health ingredients, like Boswellia and type II collagen. Layn launched new tea line Layn Natural Ingredients was spreading word that botanical ingredients are experiencing strong growth, and consumers are seeking out natural instead of synthetic. The company added to its tea extract portfolio with an Instant Tea Extract Powder Line. The line includes varieties: Black Tea, Green Tea, Pu-erh Tea, White Tea, and Oolong Tea, which are available in caffeinated and decaffeinated forms. The line was formulated using a water extraction method, which the company says helps retain the flavor in traditional tea leaves. The powder can be used in hot and cold tea, and can be used for flavor and product preservation applications. All powders are non-GMO, and organic options are available. Unigen discussed sleep support Unigen’s branded ingredient Maizinol has been shown to have a positive impact on restorative sleep. Qi Jia, Ph.D., President and CEO, Unigen, explained, “The increases of average deep sleep times and decreases of morning salivary cortisol were significant from Maizinol groups against placebo. Maizinol is a trending ingredient to address consumer needs for better sleep and less stress as an alternative supplementation of hormonal melatonin. Maizinol is a standardized corn leaf extract with good water solubility and stability, which makes it easy to be formulated in gummy, gel, and RTD products for sleep and stress support.” Gadot showcases non-laxative magnesium ingredient Gadot Biochemical Industries put a spotlight on its pure magnesium bisglycinate ingredient, which intended for use in finished products that support mental health and well-being. The ingredient is sourced from the Dead Sea, which provides a unique offering of minerals and is 100% fully reacted, chelated, and non-buffered. A positive difference from other ingredients: It does not have laxative properties and is gentle on sensitive stomachs. The ingredient is non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal and Kosher certified. It has no metallic aftertaste, so it is good for RTDs and premix powders. Artemis launched a phytonutrient-rich ingredient for food & bev Artemis International was on hand to showcase its first ingredient formulated for food and beverage applications. BerryActiv5 is designed to provide a convenient solution to deliver the benefits of berry phytonutrients. It combines five thoroughly researched, phytonutrient-rich berries into one soluble blend: aronia, blueberry, cranberry, cherry, and elderberry. Studies over the years have consistently borne out that aronia bolsters heart health, blueberry supports brain and cognitive function, cranberry helps with urinary tract and digestive health, cherry aids exercise recovery, and elderberry supports immune function. Horphag educated on many benefits of Pycnogenol Known as nature’s super-antioxidant, Pycnogenol delivers a range of scientifically supported benefits, including for circulation, joints, skin, and respiratory health. The branded ingredient has more than 40 years of scientific research behind it, with more than 160 clinical trials and 450 scientific publications showing its benefits. Most recent: A 2022 study found Pycnogenol helps relieve and may prevent symptoms of restless legs syndrome, including crawling, throbbing, itching, aching, and sleep issues. Arla Foods spotlighted concept to target hydration Arla Foods Ingredients showcased an ingredient concept that combines whey protein and electrolytes. “Rehydrate and Restore” features Lacprodan SP-9213, a whey protein isolate. Each 500-ml bottle contains 25g of whey protein. According to the company, it allows on-pack claims such as high-protein, as well as contains electrolytes, low sugar, and low lactose. The company also showcased “Protein in Every Layer,” an indulgent bar with protein throughout, which features whey and milk protein ingredients from the company’s Lacprodan range. Another focus: “Whey More Powerful,” which is demonstration of the sports nutrition applications of Lacprodan BLG-100, a pure beta-lactoglobulin that contains 45% more leucine than commercially available whey protein isolates, according to the company. FruitSmart educated on the health benefits of fruit FruitSmart was informing attendees about how fruit juice is an excellent carrier for both taste and functionality. On display: Two novel fruit beverage concepts created from premium cold-pressed fruit-based ingredients and blended with botanicals and macronutrients such as protein. Depending on the fruit used, the company says, juice can provide a wide range of nutrients, including antioxidants and polyphenols. Capsoil Technologies shared innovations

Capsoil shared the news of its patented process which turns oil into a water-soluble powder. It creates a self-emulsifying powder that allows for higher nutrient load, enhanced bioavailability, and longer shelf-life for supplements and beverages. This technology is applicable to many industries including Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Agriculture and Cannabis. Its powders have production processes, multiple product formats, reduced dosage requirements, improved absorption, better bioavailability and efficacy, and longer shelf life. It creates a self-emulsifying powder that allows for higher nutrient load, enhanced bioavailability, and longer shelf-life for supplements and beverages. Natures Crops launched 70GA Dry Ahiflower Oil The newly certified B Corp shared news of its partnership with CoreFX Ingredients to launch 70GA Dry Ahiflower Oil. Ahiflower is a propriety seed oil that the company says contains more biologically advanced omegas than any other natural plant source. The ingredient is said to offer all the benefits of the oil in a convenient, clean-tasting powder. Also new: Ahiflower 80DHA and 150DHA, a vegan omega source offering a broad array of omegas. The blends leverage the oxidative stability and sensory properties of both Ahiflower and Algarithm DHA oils and concentrates.

Live Earth Products showcases fulvic acids