Jamieson Wellness Announces Acquisition of Nutrawise, Youtheory Brand

This acquisition accelerates United States growth for the manufacturer, with extended marketing expertise from the leading collagen supplement brand and capabilities.

Toronto, Canada—Jamieson Wellness announced its acquisition of California-based Nutrawise Health & Beauty Corporation. Jamieson Wellness will acquire the manufacturer and marketer of supplements under the Youtheory brand in the U.S. and other international markets, for nearly $210 million.

About the Deal

The $210 million includes $25 million in Jamieson Wellness common shares, with further capital potential after closing due to the company’s projected growth potential. This closing is anticipated to be finalized in the brand’s third quarter of 2022. According to a press release, expected revenue growth with Nutrawise is between $123 and $126 million.

Jamieson Wellness reported that the investment:

culturally aligns with its focus on quality and holistic wellness

adds new capabilities

opens the potential to leverage Jamieson products in the U.S. under the Youtheory brand

“This transaction is a major strategic milestone for Jamieson, accelerating our expansion in the world’s largest vitamin, mineral and supplement market,” said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. “Youtheory’s co-founders Darren and Patty Rude have built a remarkable company and brand that is highly complementary to our existing portfolio and perfectly aligned with our commitment to providing consumers with high-quality products they can trust. The transaction is immediately accretive to Jamieson, and we see significant opportunities for future growth synergies as we leverage our broad product portfolio, best-in-class operational capabilities and global footprint to accelerate youtheory’s expansion across multiple categories and channels in the United States and around the world.”

Darren Rude commented, “Patty and I founded Nutrawise over 10 years ago with the mission to build a business based on integrity, authenticity and quality. Jamieson Wellness shares a similar mission and values, and we are confident that the combination of Nutrawise, the Youtheory brand and Jamieson’s expertise will further accelerate our growth and continue to support the health and wellness needs of our consumers.”

This news follows another recent acquisition in the natural products industry: Unilever announced its majority stake of hair growth supplement and wellness brand Nutrafol. Unilever currently has a minority share at 13.2%, through its private equity arm, Unilever Ventures Ltd. Nutrafol, backed by the private equity firm L Catterton, will function with Unilever’s Health & Wellbeing unit. Its possession is contingent on regulatory approval.

