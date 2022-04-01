Kerry Group Acquires Natreon

Naas, Ireland–Kerry Group announced in a press release that it has completed its acquisition of branded botanical extract company Natreon Inc. in a move that the company says expands its ProActive Health portfolio of science-backed branded ingredients and diversifies its product and consumer-base.

Natreon’s portfolio of branded Ayurvedic botanical ingredients, supported by a total of 52 clinical studies, include Sensoril (Ashwagandha extract aimed to foster better sleep and calm stress); PrimaVie (Shilajit extract for sports nutrition and healthy aging); Capros (amla extract to support heart health); Crominex (Chromium complex); Ayuflex (Terminalia chebula to support bone and joint health); and Ayuric (Terminalia bellirica extract to support uric acid health).

Gerry Behan, President and CEO of Taste & Nutrition at Kerry, explained that there is growing interest in nutritional products and that consumers prefer products they can trust. He noted in the release that 42% of customers prefer products supported by scientific research.

In addition, Ayurvedic ingredients are trending. “Ayurveda is one of the world’s oldest holistic and alternative wellness practices with historical roots in India,” Behan said. “Today, we see growing use of Ayurvedic and botanical ingredients which are trending in functional foods and beverages for their ability to deliver stress, cognitive, and energy benefits, for example. Our acquisition of Natreon allows us to participate in this dynamic market with on-trend and science-backed Ayurvedic ingredients, including the well-known Sensoril Ashwagandha brand.”

Looking to the future, Behan said, “This acquisition will allow us to deliver health benefits substantiated by clinical research to a greater number of consumers, ultimately supporting our ambition to reach over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. We are delighted to welcome the Natreon team to Kerry.”