LesserEvil Adds R.E.D.D. Bars to Portfolio

Danbury, CT—Organic snack company LesserEvil announced its acquisition of R.E.D.D. Bar. The deal will permit the company to be competitive in the snack food market and help R.E.D.D. expand through LesserEvil’s industry connections and network, according to a press release.

“Given LesserEvil’s focus on functional snacking, the bar category is the next natural progression for the brand,” said Charles Coristine, CEO of LesserEvil. “Like LesserEvil, R.E.D.D. prioritizes high-quality, clean ingredients with health benefits. R.E.D.D.’s proven track record for making delicious, functional bars and its strong retailer relationships, coupled with LesserEvil’s expertise in operations and expanded production capabilities, will allow us to combine our resources in a way that enables us to grow faster and smarter together.”

The LesserEvil team will work with R.E.D.D. Founder, Alden Blease, to update the line’s taste, ingredients, and texture, and will assume production at LesserEvil’s Danbury, CT facility starting this summer. The R.E.D.D. team will also be incorporated into the LesserEvil family. Coristine noted, “R.E.D.D.’s founder, Alden Blease, will be a particularly great addition when it comes to innovating new ingredients and form factors.”