Michael’s Health Natural Supplements Rebrands

San Antonio, TX–Michael’s Naturopathic Programs announced a major rebranding that includes a new name and new look. The rebrand to Michael’s Health reflects a company that listens to its customers.

“We have been told countless times that when people are looking for our brand, they ask for ‘Michael’s’ or ‘Michael’s Health,'” said President and Founder, Michael Schwartz. “So, I decided to refresh our look and embrace what the customers were saying. They wanted a ‘Michael’s Health’ product.”

Along with the company’s new name, Michael’s Health products will also havea new logo and a new label with a nature-inspired color palette. Michael’s Health will also release a website redesign that will work with its growing business model.