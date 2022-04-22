Naturally Informed: Climate Change, Pandemics & Public Health—A Call to Action

Changemakers discuss urgent issues and the essential steps forward for the health of people and the planet.

Pandemics, food insecurity, climate change, social injustice…COVID-19 has placed a bright spotlight on these dire problems. In this panel discussion, changemakers discuss urgent issues and the essential steps forward for the health of people and the planet. Tune in for insights from:

Jessica Schiff, MS, Research Assistant, Harvard C-CHANGE (00:31)

Bob Quinn, Ph.D. , Organic Farmer, Montana Flour & Grains (12:04)

Alan Lewis, VP Advocacy & Governmental Affairs, Natural Grocers (22:50)

Q&A with WholeFoods Magazine Content Director Maggie Jaqua (35:18)

This session was recorded live on March 2, 2022 during the Naturally Informed Immunity: Mastering the Market virtual conference. To view more informational and educational sessions from this and other Naturally Informed virtual events, register for free on-demand access, and don’t miss the next Naturally Informed event-–Microbiome: Mastering the Market, on May 17-19, 2022. Save your seat.

