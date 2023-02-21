Navigating the Current Crisis in Botanical Sourcing & Supply Chains

In this educational session from the Naturally Informed virtual event Reimagining Botanicals: Mastering the Market, Holly Johnson, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, American Herbal Products Association (AHPA); Josef Brinckmann, Research Fellow, Medicinal Plants and Botanical Supply Chain at Traditional Medicinals, Inc.; and Edward Fletcher, President, COO, Native Botanicals, Inc., Sourcing, Consulting, Management, take a deep dive into sourcing the botanical universe and the crisis points that have grown to an apex. These industry legends deliver can’t-miss presentations and a panel discussion with a focus on transparency, risk management, and strategy.

To view the rest of the educational lineup from this Naturally Informed event, register for free on-demand access.

And view the education from past Naturally Informed events, including:

Healthy Aging: Mastering the Market

Sessions include:

6 Pillars to Healthy Aging: Fireside Chat with David Katz, M.D.

Immunity: Mastering the Market

Sessions include:

Building Immune Resilience for a Whole New World with Heather Moday, M.D.

Driving Value Through Sustainability Across the Supply Chain

Sessions include:

Regenerative Agriculture 2020: A Primer on the Future of Food with Thomas M. Newmark of The Carbon Underground

Mental Wellness: Mastering the Market

Sessions include:

This is Your Brain on Food with Dr. Uma Naidoo

Nutri-Beauty: Mastering the Market

Sessions include:

Secrets to Radiant Health and Ageless Beauty with Christine Horner, M.D.