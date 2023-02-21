Navigating the Current Crisis in Botanical Sourcing & Supply Chains

In this educational session from the Naturally Informed virtual event Reimagining Botanicals: Mastering the Market, Holly Johnson, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, American Herbal Products Association (AHPA); Josef Brinckmann, Research Fellow, Medicinal Plants and Botanical Supply Chain at Traditional Medicinals, Inc.; and Edward Fletcher, President, COO, Native Botanicals, Inc., Sourcing, Consulting, Management, take a deep dive into sourcing the botanical universe and the crisis points that have grown to an apex. These industry legends deliver can’t-miss presentations and a panel discussion with a focus on transparency, risk management, and strategy.