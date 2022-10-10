NPA to Host Educational GMP Webinar

The interactive webinar, taking place on October 11, will provide guidance on the topic of Good Manufacturing Practices and insight on identity.

Washington, D.C.—On Tuesday, October 11, the Natural Products Association (NPA) will present its interactive and educational webinar on Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) regarding identity. The session, titled “GMP’s – Understanding and Mastering the Identity Requirements” will dive into areas such as understanding the mandates for identity and understanding and mastering specification requirements. The webinar will provide education on commonly asked questions and best practices across the supplement space. This webinar comes after approximately 150 warning letters have surfaced from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“NPA continues to be the lead organization for continuing education so our industry can follow the latest developments in the regulatory framework,” said Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., NPA President and CEO. “The simple fact that we do this demonstrates that this industry is absolutely and heavily regulated and works with government officials to understand the complexities of new and proposed rules. We invite those who falsely claim that our industry is not regulated to attend this and other webinars to see for themselves how rigorous the rules actually are.”

Experts who will speak at the event include: Quyen Tien, Compliance Officer in the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, Office of Compliance, Division of Enforcement, FDA, Elan Sudberg, CEO, Alkemist Laboratories, Katie Banaszewki, Director of Quality, NOW Foods, Sibyl Swift, Ph.D. Vice President for Scientific & Regulatory Affairs for cbdMD, and Robert Durkin, Esq., Of Counsel to Arnall Golden Gregory LLP’s FDA and Healthcare Practices Division.