NutriPharma Coalition Aims for Affordable Healthcare Costs

The Coalition is comprised of scientists, natural ingredient companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

The newly launched NutriPharma Coalition is a collaboration between natural ingredient companies, nutraceutical scientists, and open-minded pharmaceutical companies. The goal: to develop patented nutraceutical medicines aimed at solving health issues at an affordable cost.

A primary focus is to cut costs in the drug safety and FDA requirements process. The formulas will be patented to protect the developing parties and run through clinical trials against already proven drugs.

Founding members of the NutriPharma Coalition:

Nag Research Laboratories Inc.

GCI Nutrients Inc.

Nag Research Laboratories Inc. and GCI Nutrients Inc. entered a joint collaboration in 2018. Since then, GCI has introduced a list of standardized, active ingredients for more than 50 health conditions with preclinical and clinical results available.