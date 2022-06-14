NZMP Discusses “Super Strain” Probiotic Benefits for Mood

Chicago, IL—At this year’s Probiota Americas, held in Washington D.C., New Zealand Milk Products (NZMP) showcased its BifidoB HN019 and LactoB HN001 probiotic strains. The company also discussed its partnership with Maypro. Maypro has added NZMP’s BifidoB HN019 and LactoB HN001 probiotic strains to its portfolio. The brand will incorporate NZMP’s clinical findings, in conjunction with its experience in probiotics.

Focus on “Super Strains”

The brand’s “super-strain” BifidoB HN019 and LactoB HN001 probiotics have several certifications, including vegan, vegetarian, non-dairy, organic, halal, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition to digestive and immune health, benefits studied included: mood, stress, anxiety, and skin health.

Brand executives also discussed consumer studies with their partner, Sun Genomics. Researchers tested the HN001 strain with 52 Sun Genomics Floré consumers to find if there were improvements in mental wellness and happiness. Researchers found that after a 60-day-period of consuming a probiotic blend, peoples’ happiness increased. Larger, controlled trial is planned to begin this July to further validate these findings.

Related: Emerging Science in the Microbiome Market

Science Highlights from Microbiome: Mastering the Market

Prebiotics, Probiotics, & Now Postbiotics: What the Ferment?