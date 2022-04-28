PCC Community Markets Outlines Mission-Related Work, Impact in 2021

Seattle, Washington– PCC Community Markets has released its annual Co-op Purposes Report 2021, including past achievements and current goals. The report highlights the company’s efforts in charity, employee culture, and diversity and inclusion progress. It design gives the market direct accountability to its community and membership, which grew by 13% in 2021 to more than 102,000 members by year’s end.
“After a second full year of social, economic and environmental upheaval stemming from the global pandemic and persistent societal inequities, it is comforting to reflect on the common purpose that unites our co-op: PCC’s vision to inspire and advance the health and well-being of people, their communities and our planet,” said Krish Srinivasan, newly appointed CEO of PCC Community Markets. “I am deeply committed to transparency with our staff and members. Our Co-op Purposes Report is one element of that work that is in service to our members, providing an overview of our collected mission-related work, accomplishments and impact in 2021.”
Sections of the report, as outlined in a press release:
- Impact by the Numbers: In 2021, PCC provided 1.5 million meals to local neighborhoods, offered more than 9,000 local products in stores, achieved carbon negative store operations, welcomed more than 7,000 students to its in-person and virtual cooking classes, and provided 40 special offers to members valuing more than $300 for each member.
- PCC 5-Year Goals: In 2017, PCC created social and environmental operational goals to help increase the co-op’s sustainability impact, and has shown yearly progress on these goals, including work to decrease energy use, reduce water waste and provide new organic products.
- 2021 PCC Storytelling: PCC offers Sound Consumer stories, written by local writers on the topics of local neighborhoods and the helping the planet. There was also a focus on grants and complying to green standards in building its stores.
- Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Update: PCC reported implementing eLearning educational instruction on unconscious bias for staff. The co-op also introduced modern approaches to barriers for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) vendors. PCC also updated its grant application process and outreach efforts.
- Compensation Philosophy: 53% of staff began their roles at its stores and many later went on to become managers. 90% of management roles were filled by internal candidates. Further, PCC’s average tenured staff had been there for 4.38 years.
