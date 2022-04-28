PCC Community Markets Outlines Mission-Related Work, Impact in 2021

Seattle, Washington– PCC Community Markets has released its annual Co-op Purposes Report 2021, including past achievements and current goals. The report highlights the company’s efforts in charity, employee culture, and diversity and inclusion progress. It design gives the market direct accountability to its community and membership, which grew by 13% in 2021 to more than 102,000 members by year’s end.

“After a second full year of social, economic and environmental upheaval stemming from the global pandemic and persistent societal inequities, it is comforting to reflect on the common purpose that unites our co-op: PCC’s vision to inspire and advance the health and well-being of people, their communities and our planet,” said Krish Srinivasan, newly appointed CEO of PCC Community Markets. “I am deeply committed to transparency with our staff and members. Our Co-op Purposes Report is one element of that work that is in service to our members, providing an overview of our collected mission-related work, accomplishments and impact in 2021.”

Sections of the report, as outlined in a press release: