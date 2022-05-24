People News: June 2022

The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) welcomed new hire Ashley Becnel, who joins the organization in the role of Global Business Development Director. Her duties will include managing business development strategy for brand growth and management of member engagement for its member companies, in which there are over 160. Prior to this role, she served on client acquisition and retention and as stakeholder and partnership engagement for FoodMinds, a nutrition communication firm. She is experienced in integrated business and communication strategies that combine policy, science, thought leadership and media. In addition, Becnel was on the Advance team for the White House, where she handled foreign visit logistics during the Obama Administration.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) hired Logan Tucker as Director of Communications and Media Relations. Her role will include media strategy management and collaboration with other communications department employees for events, news, and consumer-related issues in the healthcare industry. She will serve as the main contact for administering CHPA’s media strategies. She will serve under Anita Brikman, CHPA’s Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs. She comes from Deloitte, where she was a Senior Consultant and served patrons at both the state and federal level.

The American Botanical Council (ABC) announced the election of medicinal plant experts Tieraona Low Dog, M.D., Josef Brinckmann, and Christopher Hobbs, Ph.D., LAc, to the ABC Board of Trustees. “We are thrilled and deeply honored that these revered, knowledgeable, and experienced professionals are joining the Board of Trustees of ABC,” said ABC Founder and Executive Director Mark Blumenthal. “I have known each of them for over 35 years, and I have always marveled at their depth of knowledge of herbs and medicinal plants and their profound passion for herbal medicine, ethnobotany, pharmacognosy, phytotherapy, mycology, and related disciplines associated with beneficial herbs and fungi. Each of them are long-time members of the ABC Advisory Board and have contributed significantly to ABC in a variety of ways, including authorship and expert peer review of numerous ABC publications. In recognition of their respective achievements in the world of medicinal plants, ABC has honored each of them with one of ABC’s botanical excellence awards. The ABC leadership team and I look forward to working with them in the coming months and years.”

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has announced the selection of Board member Dawn Zier to the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) 2022 NACD Directorship 100 — honoring the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community. NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals, according to a press release, with honorees evaluated in four categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance standards. The complete list of honorees is available at directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2022.

Gerard Adams, former General Manager, Corporate Strategy, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Tokyo, has accepted the position of President and CEO of Kyowa Hakko USA, based in New York City. As CEO, Adams will be responsible for growing the North & South American sales of Kyowa Hakko USA’s products to its customers in pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, food & beverage, and cosmetics industries, and for all aspects of Kyowa Hakko USA’s business growth and development. Adams takes over from Leo Cullen, who was with Kyowa Hakko USA from 2007 to 2022, serving as President and CEO from 2016-present.

Fairtrade announced that Sandra Uwera is the new Global CEO, stepping into the role following the departure of Dr. Nyagoy Nyong’o, who served as Interim Global CEO until March 31, 2022. Uwera most recently served as CEO of COMESA Business Council (CBC), the leading Business Member Organization in Africa and a private sector institution of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), which represents 34 business sectors across 21 countries.In those roles Uwera led projects and programs on sustainable solutions for small and medium enterprises, advocacy, technical capacity-building, industry competitiveness and market access, digital financial inclusion, and programs focused on women and youth empowerment.

No Evil Foods has welcomed Sadrah Schadel as the next Chief Executive Officer. Mike Woliansky, who co-founded the company with Schadel in 2014 and has served as CEO & Board Chair for the past 4 years, moves to the role of Chief Operating Officer, which the company said follows a full business pivot into co-manufacturing in June of last year. “The time is right for Sadrah to lead the company as CEO,” Woliansky said. “If we want to create a more equal world, we should recognize and reward passion, vision, and experience and determine our roles based on those attributes, and there is no one more passionate about this work than Sadrah. She has always been the visionary heart and soul of this brand and I have the good sense to get out of her way so that she can fully shape this brand into what it’s meant to become,” said Woliansky of the transition. “I hope this move encourages more women to step up and more companies to recognize what women bring to the table.” Schadel, who had been serving as Chief Creative Officer, added, “This is such an exciting time for No Evil and I am honored that Mike and our board have recognized the value I will add as the leader of No Evil Foods. I’m looking forward to taking on this new role which will also allow Mike to shift his focus to ensuring our operational success. Mike and I will work closely together, combining our complementary strengths and experience to lead No Evil Foods, as we always have, but despite our history of collaborative leadership, a gender gap still remains at the highest level of executive leadership. We had the opportunity to shift that dynamic and rebalance our work and life priorities to support my ambition as CEO, evolve our strategy, revise our vision, and set the company on the best path for continued growth and success.”

Plant-based food technology company The Very Good Food Company Inc. appointed CPG veteran Matthew Hall as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Matt is also joining the Company’s board of directors. Hall was a 31-year global senior executive with Nestlé, and has served on the boards of several companies in the plant-based food space, most notably Burcon Nutrascience and Agrifoods International. Hall joins the company and board effective May 2, 2022.