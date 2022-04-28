Virtual Event Shares Knowledges on Safe Gluten-Free Living

To kick off Celiac Awareness Month, the Gluten Intolerance Group will host a virtual education session, titled “Staying Safely Gluten-free: At Home and Beyond."

Auburn, Washington—To kick off Celiac Awareness Month, the Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) will host a one-hour virtual education session, titled “Staying Safely Gluten-free: At Home and Beyond,” on May 3 at 5pm PST/8pm EST. The talk will include information on how gluten-intolerant and sensitive persons can protect themselves from accidental gluten consumption.

Education specialist Lola O’Rourke M.S., R.D.N., will be moderating the event, with featured speaker Joe Murray M.D., a gastroenterologist with the Mayo Clinic. Laura Allred, Ph.D., Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) Regulatory Manager, and GFCO Manager of Quality Control, Ronni Alicea R.D.N., will also join the discussion.

The experts will discuss how to determine cross-contact for those living gluten-free, how to avoid cross-contact, and how gluten exposure occurs.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Murray from Mayo Clinic to our webinar series, along with our expert panelist,” said Jeanne Reid, Marketing Manager, GIG. “Dr. Murray will offer helpful information on best practices for navigating the challenges faced by those living gluten-free. With May being Celiac Awareness Month, this is the opportune time for us to connect with the gluten-free community and experts in the field who have in-depth knowledge on the subject, as well as provide informative answers to the questions those who attend the webinar may have.”

Information about registering for the free event can be found here.