Stratum Announces New Patents & Dairy-Free Probiotic Offerings

Carthage, MO—Stratum Nutrition announced that ESM Technologies, LLC, recently received Notices of Allowance for two patents in two new geographic regions:

“Methods for Treating NF-kB Dysregulation in a Host in Need Thereof Using Eggshell Membrane Compositions” patent was first issued in the U.S. in 2019 (US 10,328,104) and has recently been allowed by the European Patent Office. This invention deals with a host of conditions and diseases related to NF-kB dysregulation, according to Stratum, including: pulmonary, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, & nervous system.

“Method for Evaluating Articular Joint Therapeutics” patent was first issued in the U.S. in 2018 (US 9,983,214) and has recently been allowed by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. Stratum shared that this invention deals with a clinical trial design using the cartilage degradation biomarker CTX-II to evaluate articular joint therapeutics for chondroprotective efficacy.

Both patents are still pending in multiple additional jurisdictions, Stratum added.

“We are excited to extend our patent protection to additional geographies,” said Kevin Ruff, Stratum Sr. Director of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “This is particularly true for our CTX-II clinical model patent, which has now been allowed in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Japan, and several other countries. We have used this patented model in multiple clinical trials to demonstrate that our flagship ingredient, NEM brand eggshell membrane, helps to protect cartilage in exercising individuals.”

In other news, Stratum in conjunction with Blis Technologies, announced the release of dairy-free BLIS K12 and BLIS M18 to Stratum Nutrition’s ingredient science-backed portfolio. Stratum is the North American distributor for Blis Technologies. The allergen-free ingredients are helpful to customers seeking to formulate dairy-free, probiotic line, and strains are now available to customers with appropriate equivalency data, the company shared.

“We are pleased to offer Stratum customers Dairy Free versions of BLIS K12 and BLIS M18 recognizing that a proportion of consumers may have had allergens to dairy that have prevented them from accessing our probiotic strains,” said Brian Watson, CEO, Blis Technologies. “We have partnered with Sacco System, a probiotic fermentation expert, to develop these versions of the strains and provide ongoing supply. It is important to note that we will continue to offer the original versions of both BLIS K12 and BLIS M18 that have been trusted by a wide range of customers over many years.”

Stratum noted that when it comes to a healthy oral cavity, Streptococcus salivariusis, the dominant organism present and several strains have been shown to produce favorable bacteriocin-like inhibitory substances (BLIS).

Two strains are currently marketed as probiotic ingredients:

BLIS K12 helps maintain ear, nose, and throat health and supports our natural immune system defenses, according to the company. It is safe and effective for children and adults and features a robust research portfolio with over 30 years of published research.

BLIS M18 is a friendly bacteria that can be used in conjunction with regular oral hygiene practices to establish a healthy balance of natural bacteria in the mouth to support healthy teeth and gums and overall health.

“We are proud to be partnered with Blis Technologies as they continue to pursue research to provide high quality probiotic solutions,” Micah Osborne, CEO, Stratum Nutrition. “The BLIS ingredients have been a key part of our proprietary branded ingredient portfolio. We are excited to be able to build on this with the addition of dairy free BLIS K12 and BLIS M18.”