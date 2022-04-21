Study: Tocotrienols Show Benefits for Alzheimer’s Disease

NYC, New York—In a study published in the journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics Reports, tocotrienols improved brain function in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) patients. The vitamin E compounds—alpha-tocotrienol (α-T3), gamma-tocotrienol (γ-T3), and alpha-tocopherol— reduced amyloid beta (Aβ) plaque accumulation and improved cognitive health.

Study participants with AD have lower tocopherols and tocotrienol levels compared to the healthy population, furthering the link between vitamin E and cognitive health, noted Bryan See, Vice President of PhytoGaia, in a press release outlining the findings.

Dr. Ariati Aris, Scientific Affairs Specialist at PhytoGaia, commented, “There is a rapid growth in the number of people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease throughout the world, and it’s the most frequent cause of dementia in Western societies. It’s important to find ways such as supplementation of tocotrienols to mitigate the progression of AD, especially at its early stage. This current research is the first to reveal that specific tocotrienol analogues such as α-T3 and γ-T3 have a direct effect on Aβ aggregation and fibril formation. The findings shed light on tocotrienols’ possible relevance in the development of potential therapeutic agents for AD.”