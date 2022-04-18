The Nature Network Companies Pledge to Reduce CO2 Footprint

Secaucas, NJ—MartinBauer announced that, along with all companies in the nature network, it is taking responsibility for CO 2 emissions, pledging to cut emissions from its business operations and lessen its carbon footprint by 2030. The nature network, a group of corporations that offer botanical products and services, is striving to prevent emissions where possible, to continuously reduce them, and to compensate only for those that cannot be avoided, according to a press release. The network includes MartinBauer, Finzelberg, PhytoLab, and Europlant Group, and this commitment extends to the entire supply chain.

As a starting step in the path to carbon neutral the network calculated its corporate carbon footprint, which has been checked and certified by an independent external body. The calculation was made in accordance with the international standards of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol and includes the seven major greenhouse gases defined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and identified in the Kyoto Protocol.

The calculation measured a footprint of 346,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalents (CO2e), according to a press release. Climate experts say that number reflects the yearly CO2 emissions of a town with a population of around 31,500 residents. Nearly 70% of those emissions came from upstream business processes; the largest amount of emissions came from the acquisition of plant raw materials, flavorings and ingredients (55%). That was followed by heating for extract production (22%), and electricity use in facilities (12%).

“The growing presence of MartinBauer in the United States means that we must go beyond isolated virtuous initiatives aimed at conserving resources and reducing energy consumption,” says Ennio Ranaboldo, CEO of MartinBauer in North America, in the release. “Our impact and our commitment span from the farmlands of Oregon and Northern California to the way we view positive change in our manufacturing and product development practices. This is a fantastic ride that we’ll be sharing with employees, farmers, clients, and vendors alike.”

