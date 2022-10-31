Weekly News Briefs: Wicked Kitchen, Charlotte’s Web, BGG World & More

BGG World receives verification

BGG World (BGG) announced that more of its ingredients have received Non-GMO Project Verification. Non-GMO Project is a nonprofit organization offering a third-party Non-GMO verification program authorizing product standards. BGG was previously part of the Non-GMO Project with offerings in their AstaZine Natural Astaxanthin product line. It will now add ApplePhenon and TheraPrimE, its full list of Tocotrienols to the NGPV certification.

Verdure Sciences joins Alkemist Assured

Verdure Sciences celebrates 25 years of plant-based ingredients and is one of the first ingredient suppliers to join the Alkemist Assured initiative, partnering with Alkemist Labs. The program was established to increase testing transparency and assure that a brand takes quality confirmation seriously. These efforts are a part of a larger mission to include sustainable approaches across operations and is integral for Verdure, according to the brand.

GOED issues advisory

The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) issued a new Industry Advisory. The advisory contains practical approaches and tips from analytical chemists with the highest and sustained, multi-year proficiency in EPA and DHA quantification in the annual AOCS GOED Nutraceutical Oils Laboratory Proficiency Program. The document can help provide advice for laboratories to improve accuracy of EPA and DHA quantification in omega-3 oils. It contains additional information outside official method descriptions. It states: “Industry Advisory on accurate quantification of EPA, DHA and Total Omega-3 content of omega-3 oils by GC-FID.”

GPA announces new members

The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), the worldwide resource for prebiotic education, insights, and awareness building, announced the addition of four new members. Ingredion joins GPA at the Member level and AgriFiber , KiwiEnzyme.com, and join GPA as Associate Members. “Interest in prebiotics continues to rise and companies recognize the importance of working together to responsibly build the market,” said GPA Executive Director Len Monheit. “We are thrilled to welcome these new members who represent diverse parts of the industry and continue to expand GPA’s global reach and voice.” Lodaat join GPA as Associate Members.

NutraScience Labs passes NSF auditing process NutraScience Labs shared that the company has successfully completed and passed the National Sanitation Foundation’s (NSF) stringent auditing process, renewing its Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) certification. The audit ensures that the company’s facilities comply with FDA Code 21CFR111 for dietary supplements and follow NSF guidelines for all aspects of storage and distribution. NutraScience Labs shared that the annual certification process entailed a live audit of its two facilities in Farmingdale and Hauppauge. An NSF auditor inspected the facility, personnel, standard operating procedures and business practices, and other aspects of the business. The Farmingdale location has been cGMP Certified for over 10 years, while the Hauppauge facility earned its certification earlier this year. Some of the features that NutraScience Labs says showcase its standards include: Climate-controlled facilities to ensure the quality and stability of the supplements stored.

Solar energy and gas to operate on an efficient carbon footprint.

State-of-the-art inventory and picking system using iPads and barcode authentication.

Special racking systems to maximize storage space and allow quicker turnaround time for prepping and shipping.

Charlotte’s Web releases MLB CBD

Charlotte’s Web announced the release of the official CBD of Major League Baseball. The product, Daily Edge’s broad-spectrum hemp extract includes a range of cannabinoids (like CBD, CBC, and CBG) that work with the body’s Endocannabinoid cell receptors to assist in overall health. The product is geared towards all athletes of every level. According to the brand, it supports recovery after exercise, promotes calm, focus, and sleep. NSF Certified for Sport ensures it’s safety from banned substances. Daily Edge includes Charlotte’s Web premium hemp extract, carrier oil, and flavor.

NJ Labs to host Murder Mystery at SupplySide West

NJ Labs will host an ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ inspired challenge at SupplySide West. The brand will announce their new loyalty program for nutraceutical and dietary supplement manufacturers to conference attendees. The on-site ‘testing investigation’ at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center will be led by NJ Labs’ CEO Sandra Lee. Conference attendees can stop by booth 4672 to pick up a social media scavenger hunt map that will lead individuals on their own testing investigation around the conference show floor Nov. 2-3. Winners will be announced on Nov. 3 at the NJ Labs booth after a live taping of Lee’s “Going Beyond Testing” podcast at 2:30 p.m. Prizes include ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ merchandise and a $500 airline gift card grand prize. The winners will be announced at the ‘whodunit’ victory reception. ‘Gut Milk’ shots and champagne will be served to all.

BioCell Collagen receives halal-certification

BioCell Collagen is now recognized as halal-certified by the Islamic Information Documentation and Certification GmbH. This certification is accepted in nearly all Islamic countries. For those seeking high quality halal-certified products, including the 1.6 billion Muslims in the world, this certification provides consumers with transparency and trust, according to the brand. BioCell Collagen is available as a stand-alone product or as a primary ingredient in hundreds of formulations worldwide from leading dietary supplement brands.

DolCas Biotech LLC attains licenses

DolCas Biotech LLC has attained two Health Canada natural product licenses: one for its concentrated turmeric extract, Curcugen, and the other for Ginfort, a ginger extract in powdered format. The Health Canada approved claims include: ‘Help(s) prevent nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness and/or seasickness’, ‘Traditionally used in Herbal Medicine to help relieve digestive upset/disturbances including lack of appetite, nausea, digestive spasms, indigestion, dyspepsia and flatulent colic (carminative),’ ‘For use as a digestive support active,’ and “Traditionally used in Herbal Medicine as an expectorant and cough suppressant (antitussive) to help relieve bronchitis as well as coughs and colds’.

Barrington Nutritionals partners with WIN America

Barrington Nutritionals shared the news of its partnership with WIN America. This new partnership will allow increased collaboration with customers to build a custom product. When a customer outlines a plan for a desired premix, WIN and Barrington will begin the process of sourcing the requested ingredients. Once sourced, WIN will send a product data sheet for approvals, and when approved, samples will be sent to the customer. When the premix is approved, WIN America will manufacture the premix and Barrington will function as the distributor.

Kaneka publishes study findings

Kaneka Probiotics published study findings on gut and brain health. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Heliyon. It found that various probiotics under the name Floradapt Intensive G.I. reduced IBS-like gastrointestinal symptoms. Researchers Takumi Sato et al. designed the double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group comparison study to investigate the efficacy of a probiotic blend composed of strains P. acidilactici KABP 021 (CECT 7483), L. plantarum KABP 022 (CECT 7484), L. plantarum KABP 023. Findings showed a probiotic blend improved defecation, mental health, and productivity in healthy Japanese volunteers under stressful situations. The study’s results suggest that the probiotic blend was successful in supporting stress-induced abdominal symptoms and had a positive effect on productivity and mood.

NutriLeads shares clinical research

NutriLeads BV presented a new clinical research paper with evidence that BeniCaros, a functional food, beverage and supplement ingredient, prepares the immune system and strengthens healthy immune responses. The research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients. It showed that 300 mgs of BeniCaros accelerated immune responses and significantly reduced the severity and duration of symptoms in a study of 146 healthy participants following a controlled challenge with a common cold virus. In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, 146 healthy adults were given either BeniCaros or a placebo for eight weeks. Subjects reported statistically significant reductions in symptom severity (20-33%) and duration (28-43%) compared with the placebo group and also significantly reduced the negative impact of a common cold on quality of life.

Wicked Kitchen introduces sports concession stand

Wicked Kitchen announced its launch into serving sports teams and fans with its first plant-based concession stand. It will debut at the Target Center in partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves in its home court of Minneapolis. Aligning with a mutual inclination to supply plant-based choices for fans, the Timberwolves and Wicked Kitchen have partnered to create a 100% animal-free food venue that will welcome fans throughout the season. The menu of better-for-you gameday favorites includes plant-based chef-created subs, burgers and ice creams.

Hofseth BioCare and Stanford release study results

A rudimentary study demonstrate ProGo’s abilities in restoring gut health. Researchers at Hofseth BioCare (HBC) and Stanford University School of Medicine published findings in the peer-reviewed journal, Biomolecules. The bioactive peptides in SPH significantly reduced colon tissue injury in the acute colitis animal model by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, an underlying driver of many digestive diseases.

Resist Nutrition conducts a clinical trial on blood sugar

Resist Nutrition released study findings conducted by Altus Research, a Florida-based research clinic. The clinical trial on the blood sugar effects of Resist’s ‘Balance’ flavor – and found it maintained healthy blood sugar 90 minutes post-consumption. Its new flavor ‘Glow’ contains chia seeds, goji, and cherry. Resist’s final new flavor, ‘Recovery’ contains coconut MCT oil, magnesium, and turmeric. Its wrappers are 100% compostable, non-toxic, and free from BPA and phthalates.

White Egret Personal Care launches redesigned website

White Egret Personal Care will launch its redesigned website, with a modernized look, content optimization, easier navigation, and improved functionality on both desktop and mobile. The purpose for the website’s redesign was to provide consumers and retailers a more comprehensive understanding of the company and its products. Further, it has a new feature that allows consumers to purchase White Egret’s products directly from the website. The website includes more detailed information on the company and benefits of its products.

Nature’s Mysteries releases updated herbalist guide

Michele Wildflower of Nature’s Mysteries Apothecary released an updated edition of her herbalist’s comprehensive resource guide. In Discover the Essence of Plant Medicine: The Five Principles of Lifesaving Herbs Cannabis Edition Wildflower teaches readers about the safety of the cannabis plant, as well as chemical, synthetic, single molecule medicine and herbal medicine. It explores the Endocannabinoid system, how it works in the body, and explains new findings about CBDA and COVID-19. The book also includes information about Chinese Medicine, Ayurvedic Medicine, biodynamic gardening practices, cancer prevention and alternative treatments.

Lief Labs educates on bioscience

Lief Labs’ CEO & Founder Adel Villalobos gave a keynote address at the 5th Annual LA County Bioscience Forum on October 12. The event was hosted by BioscienceLA during the company’s LABioTechWeek event. It united biotech groups in Los Angeles for events from October 5 through October 15 for innovation and collaboration. The Bioscience Forum was an invite-only in-person event of professionals and leaders. It focused on workforce pipeline opportunities in life sciences in the area, including both the public and private sectors. The event also had virtual attendance.

And don’t miss the latest: