Wellness & Aging: How Am I Doing? 40 Conversations to Have With Yourself

The best way to ensure you have what it takes to best serve your customers and take your business to the next level? Practice self care! Take care of yourself, and you are better able to care for your staff, your customers, and your business. In this educational session from the Naturally Informed virtual event Active Aging: Mastering the Market, Dr. Corey Yeager, Psychotherapist for the NBA Detroit Pistons, outlines how you can facilitate meaningful change in both your personal and professional lives.