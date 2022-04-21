Women Leading Regeneration Summit: Female Leadership as a Catalyst for Change

Longmont, CA—This year, the fourth biennial Women Leading Regeneration Summit and Leadership Day will be hosted virtually from May 3-5. Regenerative Rising, partnered with nRhythm, will host the event with sessions from powerful women in business. Speakers will discuss female leadership as a catalyst for change. The event will unite influencers, innovators, and producers from the fields of agriculture, beauty, nonprofit communities, and more. There will be speakers from various communities including entrepreneurs, executives, farmers, and ranchers.

The mission of the event is to help women across industries foster conversations and exchange ideas about innovative business and farming practices for a better Earth. This event aims to unite women and inspire forward movement as leaders. Women are invited to purchase tickets to connect and collaborate with key decision makers and experts. Attendees will learn how to further impact female leadership in businesses, how to get involved in policy, community care, and how change can create deeper meaning and engagement with the planet.

Keynote speakers include author Tiffanie Drayton and Seleyn DeYarus, Founder and Executive Director of Regenerative Rising. After the event, attendees will have the opportunity to partake in a one-month Regenerative Design Lab Workshop (on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May to June, following the event) as an opportunity to design projects, business goals or roles using an innovative living systems approach.

“We hold as sacred the inclusion of any woman who has not felt welcomed in other contexts,” said DeYarus. “We are growing a movement for the regeneration of how we define leadership by valuing the unique contributions of all around the table as the pathway to positively impact our world so all life thrives. To fulfill that aim, the Summit features ‘Pay What You Can’ ticket pricing and an ‘Equity Pass’ to ensure that all who wish to participate have the opportunity to do so.”



Event Co-host and Producer Tay Lotte added, “The uprising has begun. We believe that women’s leadership is a key to planetary health. This event is designed to further catalyze the revolution that women throughout the globe have all been working towards for decades. A revolution towards infusing more love, life, and care into every system and institution on our planet. A revolution towards regenerating ourselves, our communities, our world. We are honored to continue to nurture and grow this community of women who we believe are on the path to changing the world.”